Badgers in Congress

Sen. Tammy Baldwin (D – Wisconsin)

Sen. Baldwin is a 1989 graduate of the University of Wisconsin Law School. She is a Madison native and has represented the city both in the State Assembly and the House of Representatives. She is currently serving her second Senate term. Key issues for Sen. Baldwin include health care, student loan debt, and American manufacturing.

Rep. Jim Sensenbrenner (R – Wisconsin)

Rep. Sensenbrenner is a 1968 graduate of the University of Wisconsin Law School. Since the year he graduated from UW, he has been elected to public office. He first served in the Wisconsin State Assembly and Senate, and was elected to the House of Representatives in 1979. He is the second most senior member of the House and is retiring at the end of this term. Key issues for Rep. Sensenbrenner include fiscal responsibility and fixing the criminal justice system.

Rep. Mark Pocan (D – Wisconsin)

Rep. Pocan is a 1986 graduate of the University of Wisconsin School of Journalism and Mass Communication. He previous served on the Dane County Board of Supervisors and in the Wisconsin State Assembly. Rep. Pocan is the co-chair of both the Progressive Caucus and the LGBT Equality Caucus. His key issues include workers’ rights, affordable education, and LGBT rights.

Rep. Glenn Grothman (R – Wisconsin)

Rep. Grothman is a double graduate of UW, first earning his BBA in 1977, and then his JD from the Wisconsin Law School in 1983. Rep. Grothman previously served Wisconsin in both the state Senate and Assembly. He is an advocate for manufacturing, welfare reform, and higher education reform.

Rep. Bryan Steil (R – Wisconsin)

Rep. Steil, the newest Badger in Congress, received his Law degree from UW in 2007. He was elected in 2018 to fill Paul Ryan’s newly vacant seat, and previously served on the UW System Board of Regents. Rep. Steil sits on the House Financial Services Committee

Rep. Marcy Kaptur (D – Ohio)

Rep. Kaptur earned her BA from the University of Wisconsin in 1968. Elected in 1982, she is the longest serving Woman in the House of Representatives. She previously worked as a city planner and served in the Carter administration. Issues most important to Rep. Kaptur include international affairs, veterans, and national security.

Rep. Jim Jordan (R – Ohio)

Rep. Jordan earned his BA from the University of Wisconsin in 1986. While at UW, he was a two-time NCAA wrestling champion. He went on to coach at Ohio State before serving in the Ohio State Assembly and being elected to Congress in 2006. Rep. Jordan co-founded the House Freedom Caucus. His key issues include cutting taxes, reducing waste, and producing a balanced budget.

Rep. Bill Foster (D – Illinois)

Rep. Foster earned his BA in physics form UW in 1976. He formed a startup, Electronic Theatre Controls, in his parents’ basement at the age of 19, which now employs over 1000 worldwide. He is the only PhD physicist in Congress. Rep. Foster’s key issues include consumer protection, fighting climate change, and energy innovation.

Rep. Debbie Lesko (R – Arizona)

Rep. Lesko earned her BBA from the Wisconsin School of Business in 1981. She was elected to Congress in a 2018 special election. Prior to that, she served in the Arizona House and Senate. Rep. Lesko’s key issues include border security, national defense, and simplifying the tax code.

Rep. Jason Crow (D – Colorado)