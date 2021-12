Patrick Klas '13 is a third-generation Badger, and shared his story with us via Twitter.

Klas describes his grandfather, John E. Flynn '49, LLB'54 as "a true Badger," and still has Flynn's Wisconsin Union card (he was member number 1,433 — see below.) Klas' parents, Dr. Paul '79, MD'83 and Karen Flynn Klas '79, MS'83 met as undergrads in the 1980s.