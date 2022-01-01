Badger-y Podcasts

You’ve come to the right place. As an institution dedicated to fearless sifting and winnowing, the UW has generated lots of interesting discussions, fascinating research, and wild stories. And thanks to the accessibility and popularity of podcasts, many faculty and alumni have brought these discussions and stories to the airwaves. Listen to clinical toxicologist Ryan Feldman PharmD’14 talk toxins and antidotes in the Poison Lab, or learn more about the women at the UW working to build a more sustainable energy industry in Propelling Women in Power. Maybe you’re more interested in the humanities. In the history department’s Ask a Historian podcast, UW professors take turns answering questions about the past. You can also hear from celebrity guests like Lin Manuel-Miranda in Arts Educators Save the World, hosted by Erica Halverson, a professor in the School of Education. Or listen to Alvin Thomas, a professor in the School of Human Ecology, and other experts and community members in the Black Fatherhood Podcast discuss family and masculinity. More of a sports person? Never miss a Badger-athletics beat by tuning into the Wisconsin State Journal’s BadgerExtra, a podcast cohosted by Jake Kocorowski ’06. Our final suggestion: get a taste of everything — sports, arts, business, science, you name it — with past episodes from the Wisconsin Alumni Association’s Thank You, 72 series featuring Wisconsinites who have changed the world. Good luck sifting and winnowing through all these podcast options!