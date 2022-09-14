If you love content like this, be sure to check your inbox for your Friday Flamingle — the weekly newsletter created just for UW–Madison alumni. Find out more or subscribe.
Home
>
Badger-Hosted Podcasts
Badger-Hosted Podcasts
Related News and Stories
How long has the Chican@ and Latin@ Studies Program been at the UW?
What pipe was the class officer called the “pipe custodian” custodian of? Are we talking about Tunnel Bob’s pipes, a pipe for smoking tobacco...
Where can I get some fresh and locally grown food around campus?
Get ready for some very difficult decisions.
How long has the Chican@ and Latin@ Studies Program been at the UW?
What pipe was the class officer called the “pipe custodian” custodian of? Are we talking about Tunnel Bob’s pipes, a pipe for smoking tobacco...
Where can I get some fresh and locally grown food around campus?
Get ready for some very difficult decisions.
How long has the Chican@ and Latin@ Studies Program been at the UW?
What pipe was the class officer called the “pipe custodian” custodian of? Are we talking about Tunnel Bob’s pipes, a pipe for smoking tobacco...
Where can I get some fresh and locally grown food around campus?
Get ready for some very difficult decisions.