This question is complicated. The very first Day of the Badger — a roughly daylong giving event, in which UW–Madison’s schools, colleges, departments, and organizations challenge their alumni and friends to show their support with financial gifts — started on April 8, 2019. Day of the Badger was meant to be an annual event, but the second was scheduled to begin on April 7, 2020, and the COVID-19 pandemic was raging then. The Wisconsin Foundation and Alumni Association called off the event. It was rescheduled for June 23, but by that point, millions of Americans were marching in protest following the murder of George Floyd. So the second not-so-annual Day of the Badger actually started April 6, 2021. You could conclude, then, that there have been two Days of the Badger. And that would be sort of right — except for that modifier roughly daylong. Day of the Badger lasts for 1,848 minutes (commemorating 1848, the year the UW was founded). Thus, the first Day of the Badger began on April 8 and ended on April 9, 2019; the second event began on April 6 and ended on April 7, 2021. So you could also say there have been four days of Day of the Badger. Or if you prefer to count cumulative time, there have been 3,696 Minutes of the Badger — roughly 2.57 days. This year’s Day of the Badger event — however many days it makes — begins at 10:12 a.m. central time on April 5.