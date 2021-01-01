Varsity Band Sheet Music Toss

The sheet music that rains down after the spring concert gets swept up and is never used again. But it’s no ordinary sheet music: it comes from seniors who toss all of the sheet music that they’ve accumulated during their years in the UW Varsity Band. It’s a bittersweet celebration, with seniors excited to graduate, yet sad to see their band careers end — just as the show’s spectators are sad to see the musical celebration end. The spring concert is a special tradition for UW–Madison alumni, students, and friends. It’s a three-night extravaganza — complete with special guests, theatrical sets, and pyrotechnics — that’s performed in front of 25,000 cheering Badger fans.