Sifting and Winnowing

It’s shockingly difficult to pin down just one author. The quote was issued in a report by the Board of Regents on September 18, 1894, in response to accusations that Richard Ely, head of the UW’s School of Economics, was a socialist and was teaching “utopian, impractical, or pernicious doctrines.” After an investigation, Ely was declared innocent. It was then that the Board of Regents introduced the concept of academic freedom by stating that the university should never censor or limit its members’ quest for knowledge. The following quote is now on a plaque on the façade of Bascom Hall: