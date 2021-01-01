Going Bowling

Whether tomorrow’s game against the Miami Hurricanes ends in a victory or an upset, the 2017 Orange Bowl will mark the Badgers' 16th consecutive bowl appearance (and 29th total). Of their 20-plus bowl games, the team has appeared in 13 different bowls — everything from the marquee Rose Bowl to the now-defunct Garden State Bowl. The Badgers first bowl appearance was after the 1952 season, when they lost the 1953 Rose Bowl to USC. The Badgers played in nine Rose Bowls, in 1953, 1960, 1963, 1994*, 1999*, 2000*, 2011, 2012, and 2013. They’ve also made repeat appearances to the Outback Bowl, playing six times in 1984 and 1995* (as the Hall of Fame Bowl), as well as 1998, 2005, 2008, and 2015*. The team has also played in three Capital One Bowls — 2006*, 2007*, and 2014 — and two Champs Sports (now Camping World) Bowls, in 2008 and 2009*. The Badgers' one-time bowl appearances include the Garden State Bowl (1981), the Independence Bowl (1982*), the Copper (now Cactus) Bowl (1996*), the Sun Bowl (2000*), the Alamo Bowl (2002*), the Music City Bowl (2003), the Holiday Bowl (2015*), and the Cotton Bowl (2017*). The team’s bowl record currently stands at 14–14. On which side of the dash do you think the number 15 will appear tomorrow?