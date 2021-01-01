448 State Street was home to the Amber Inn Tavern during your time on the UW campus. The Amber Inn resided at this location until the mid-1940s. In 1946, Perssions Radios moved into the space, but was replaced quickly in 1947 by the U.S. Veterans Administration regional office. The Veterans Administration called 448 State Street home for five years, until 1952 when the State Industrial Commission Employment Service and the Wisconsin State Unemployment Compensation Department moved in. These agencies were located here until 1962. The address where the Amber Inn Tavern resided during its days on State Street no longer exists, thanks to the addition of Lisa Link Peace Park in 1979. The park's official address is 452 State Street, although it also occupies the two lots adjacent to it, including 448.