448 State Street was home to the Amber Inn Tavern during your time on the UW campus. The Amber Inn resided at this location until the mid-1940s. In 1946, Perssions Radios moved into the space, but was replaced quickly in 1947 by the U.S. Veterans Administration regional office. The Veterans Administration called 448 State Street home for five years, until 1952 when the State Industrial Commission Employment Service and the Wisconsin State Unemployment Compensation Department moved in. These agencies were located here until 1962. The address where the Amber Inn Tavern resided during its days on State Street no longer exists, thanks to the addition of Lisa Link Peace Park in 1979. The park's official address is 452 State Street, although it also occupies the two lots adjacent to it, including 448.
Lohmaier's Restaurant was located at 710 State Street before it closed in 1943 and the Badger Inn Tavern replaced it. A satellite of the large State Street department store, Yost's-on-the-campus (a women's clothing store), occupied the building from 1947 to 1962. In 1963, 710 State Street sat vacant, and by 1964 the address was no longer listed in the Madison city directories. The building Lohmaiers resided in was eventually demolished during the expansion of Memorial Library in the late 1960s. The project was completed in 1974, eliminating the last of the nonuniversity buildings on the 700 block of State Street.