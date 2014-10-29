Skip Navigation

Alumnus, Coca-Cola executive Ben Deutsch to speak at December commencement

Ben Deutsch, now vice president for corporate communications at The Coca-Cola Company, will deliver the charge to graduates at UW-Madison’s Winter Commencement ceremony on Sunday, Dec. 21 at the Kohl Center. The ceremony begins at 10 a.m. and will last approximately two hours.

October 29, 2014
