Alumni Park Winter Top Five

Thanks for the memories!

Alumni Park and One Alumni Place opened to rave reviews in October thanks in large part to you. By visiting the park, attending events, and showing your support, you helped to launch what’s already a must-see spot at the UW — even with winter’s chill settling in.

Winter Top Five

Whether you are near or far, you can experience Alumni Park in person — or online. Check out the top five things not to miss on AlumniPark.com.

Cozy up to watch Alumni Park’s introductory — and inspirational — video. Watch now > Stoke your UW spirit by catching a glimpse of the Badger Pride Wall. Come out to the park to see it for yourself both day and night. Add to the toasty feelings Badgers have for Alumni Park by sharing your photos. Warm up to the impassioned words of alumni commencement speakers on the Lantern. And don’t let the cold stop you from experiencing this in person — and especially at night! Sip some hot cocoa while listening to a playlist unlike any you’ve heard before.

Watch for more coming soon!