Meet 2016 Forward under 40 Award recipient Aaron Lippman ’98

UW Major: History

Age: 39 | Bayside, Wisconsin

Principal at Carmen High School of Science and Technology

“My University of Wisconsin experience changed the trajectory of my life,” says Aaron Lippman.

When he arrived at UW-Madison, Lippman had no idea how big a role he would play in the future of young Wisconsinites for years to come. But first he had to make his way to the Badger State. When deciding on a college, the native New Yorker visited the UW for a weekend visit, and it sealed the deal.

“The opportunity to experience college in a ‘foreign land’ sounded exciting, and, as my wife would grudgingly acknowledge, Madison became my first true love,” he says.

“Our school has achieved success because we consistently reinforce the importance of higher education to the students and work with them to help make sure they are ready for the college experience.”

At the start of his freshman year, Lippman did not know a soul on campus. This allowed him to hone his interpersonal skills while strengthening his self-confidence — attributes that would serve him well throughout his career.

After earning his degree, Lippman taught history in Chicago for ten years before returning to Wisconsin to become the principal of Carmen High School of Science and Technology in Milwaukee.

During his first year as principal, Carmen High was named School of the Year by Milwaukee Charter Advocates. During Lippman’s second year on the job, Carmen took Wisconsin’s top spot on the Washington Post’s list of schools that challenge students to achieve through college-level exams.

“We push teachers to always maintain a growth mindset and prioritize student learning,” he says. “Our school has achieved success because we consistently reinforce the importance of higher education to the students and work with them to help make sure they are ready for the college experience. We cannot stress enough just how vital college access and career readiness will be for students once as they graduate.”

With Lippman’s help, Carmen has established a track record of increasing student ACT scores, having all of the school’s students accepted into four year colleges, and helping to ensure that many of them earn significant scholarships. Lippman also mentors administrators in schools around the Milwaukee area with the goal of closing the racial achievement gap.