Skip Navigation

Home

>

News & Stories

>

4 UW Pranks

4 UW Pranks

Bryan Suzan
December 01, 2017
UW–Madison can lay claim to something no other college can: an entire era of campus pranks.
Share This Story

Featured News and Stories

UW Hillel

When was UW Hillel founded?

Read More >
Flamingle,
Ask Flamingle HQ