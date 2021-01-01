According to the 1947 Badger yearbook, students danced the night away to the musical sounds of the Claude Thornhill and Alvino Ray orchestras of Chicago as Wade Crane and Marilyn Moevs were crowned king and queen.

The 1947 Junior Prom, held in Memorial Union, was the first since 1942 that remained completely free from the presence of war; not one student was dressed in military uniform. The theme was Snowfall, which adequately detailed the weather on that New Year's Eve night. The day before, a huge blizzard swept across Madison and a number of other Midwestern cities. The snowstorm almost caused the dance to be canceled, but instead, some 1,700 students shoveled their way out of the snow and went to the prom as planned.