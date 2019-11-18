11 Things We’re Grateful For

Happy Thanksgiving, Badgers! As we prepare to fill up on tryptophan and pass out in front of a football game, we offer a few grace notes from the last year at UW–Madison. We’re 11 months into 2019, and so here are the 11 things we’re most grateful for so far …
- Jan. The Pinstripe Bowl. Sure, this happened in December 2018, but it helped to wash away the disappointment of the last football season. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fIDLTBttdw8&feature=onebox
- Feb. Instant cocoa. You were a genius, Charles Sanna ’39. https://madison.com/wsj/news/local/know-your-madisonian-instant-hot-cocoa-drinkers-have-charles-sanna/article_8b9343e1-6d4b-5456-bedc-d3b8bad92c11.html
- March Melting ice on Lake Mendota. This year, the lake opened on March 31. When the Tong Family Marina reopens next year, we’re going to sail so many boats. https://www.hoofersailing.org
- April Mike Leckrone’s last Varsity Band Concert. We’re going to miss you, Mike! https://pbswisconsin.org/badgerband/
- May Graduation speaker J. J. Watt x’12. https://madison.com/news/local/education/university/video-watch-j-j-watt-s-commencement-speech-at-uw/youtube_55d1fe7d-29df-5981-919a-54dfd0323745.html
- June 150 years of coeducation at UW–¬Madison. https://www.wisc.edu/women/
- July Rose Lavelle and a World Cup win. https://onwisconsin.uwalumni.com/features/rose-lavelle-soccers-new-superstar/
- Aug. A newly renovated “pretty Witte” Hall. https://twitter.com/UWAdmissions/status/1154828247068270595
- Sept. Bucky’s Tuition Promise and a brand-new freshman class. https://news.wisc.edu/meet-the-class-of-2023/
- Oct. UW professor Sami Schalk twerking with Lizzo. https://www.channel3000.com/news/uw-madison-professor-twerks-with-lizzo-on-stage-after-twerkwithlizzo-video-goes-viral/1131584161
- Nov. Robot food delivery. When the temperature heads south of the freezing point and half a foot of snow falls even before December starts, we want our grub brought to the door. https://www.housing.wisc.edu/2019/11/robot-delivery/
And finally, we’re grateful for all of you, the 446,810 (or thereabouts) living alumni of UW–Madison. Thanks for reading!