You will have the opportunity to print a temporary shopping pass at the end of the enrollment process. If you provided your email address when enrolling, you will also receive an email confirmation the next business day that you can use as a temporary shopping pass. Your personalized membership card will be mailed to you in approximately 3-7 business days. If you have any questions during your enrollment process, please call a Representative toll-free at the number below. Representatives are available Monday through Friday, 9am to 5pm, ET

Valid on regularly priced merchandise at all Brooks Brothers U.S. and Canadian stores, by phone and online at BrooksBrothers.com (for shipments to U.S. or Canada only). In order to receive your discount online, your billing and shipping address must match the address provided when enrolling for a Corporate Membership Card. Please present your membership card to receive your discount in stores. Use of this card constitutes acceptance of all published Corporate Membership program terms and conditions. Discount cannot be combined with any other offer, discount or promotion and does not apply to taxes, shipping and handling, monogramming, engraving, alterations or personalization. Excludes charitable items and gift card purchases, Made to Measure and Special Order clothing purchases and applies to select watches and select Brooks Brothers shoe styles only. No adjustment on previous or future purchases. If you return all or some of the merchandise, the dollar value of this discount will not be refunded or credited to your account. This Program may be modified or cancelled by Brooks Brothers at any time. For member assistance please call Corporate Incentive Services toll-free at 1.866.515.4747, M-F 9am – 5pm, ET. For store locations please visit BrooksBrothers.com/stores.