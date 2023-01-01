Student Scholarships

2021-2022 DC Badgers Scholarship Recipient

Name: Sophia Elescano

Major: Special Education

Which High School Did You Attend: DC International School

What are you most excited about in attending UW-Madison?

I'm most excited about going to a new place and being open to new experiences and opportunities. Wisconsin is a very big school, yet there always seems to be that sense of closeness and you can bond with some many people. I'm also super excited to be apart of their Special Ed program, which is ranked No 6. in the nation.



What are you most nervous about in attending UW-Madison?

Leaving my family behind. I've never left them and all my cousins, aunts, uncles, etc. are in the DMV area, so it'll definitely be a big change that I'll have to get used to but it's all worth it. Also, getting used to the weather (which is so much colder than here) and just the overall feel of the school (especially coming from such a diverse city and community).



Which dorm do you want to live in and why?

I'm really looking at Smith Hall in the Southeast neighborhood of the campus. It's one of the newer dorms and although it's far, I feel like it has all its amenities right in the building for its residents and its close to a lot of food options that I tend to eat. The double room also has an open, walk-in closet and I love space for my clothes, so that was definitely a plus!



Which extracurriculars do you plan to participate in?

I plan to participate in the Best Buddies Chapter and the Latino Student Union.

Do you plan to get an on or off-campus job or internship? I plan to get an on campus job that works well with my classes and other extracurriculars.



What are your plans after you graduate from UW-Madison?

I have two plans as of right now. Either I go to medical school and become a pediatrician, opening my own practice in the DMV area with a bilingual staff so that any and all patients feel represented and heard. Or I plan to get my master's in either psychology or counseling and become a therapist for children with special needs (whether it be working in an actual school or in a separate practice), again, opening a collaborative practice with a bilingual staff.

