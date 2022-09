The DC Badgers are excited to announce that the Big Stick will be the new official home of the DC Badgers starting this fall! The Big Stick is a rustic, lodge-themed restaurant & sports bar serving a unique menu focused on specialty sausages,sandwiches and a robust craft beer selection. They have multiple flatscreen TVs for game day watches, Wisconsin Cheese Curds on the menu, and great ownership and staff to make us feel like we are right at home!