Welcome New Board Members

This June (2022), we held our bi-annual elections and are excited to welcome several new leaders to our all-volunteer chapter board. They come with fresh energy, great ideas and a thriving Badger spirit!
Kacey Davidson, Vice President
Kacey is relatively new to our chapter leadership but has been an active leader in the Badger alumni world, particularly in her sorority's national governing body. We couldn't be more excited to welcome Kacey's time and talents here with the chapter where she's already made an impact leading our board recruitment efforts and helping us diversify the locations at which we hold events. Welcome Kacey!
Laurel Tollefsbol, Comms Chair
Laurel is also new to the all-volunteer chapter leadership team but brings with her a wealth of experience in the professional world that aligns to the skill sets needed for a communications chair. We're excited to have Laurel join us and help organize our communications approach and bring more discipline to our communications, marketing and social media efforts. Welcome Laurel!
Andrea Gall, Treasurer
Andrea joins our leadership team with a background in accounting and a long history of participating in various events with the chapter, including softball teams & game watches. We look forward to having Andrea help us modernize and simplify our financial activities as a 501 (c) (3) as we continue to host more events and raise more scholarship funds over the long-term. Welcome Andrea!