Meet a Badger – Introducing Joe Schulz

Joe Schulz, part-owner of the Great Grizzly Bear in Soulard and UW Alumni

We’d like to introduce you to Joe Schulz, our first featured Badger alum! He is a co-owner of the Great Grizzly Bear, a bar and grill that is host to one of our football game watch sites.

What is your hometown?

Milwaukee, WI Which years did you attend the UW?

2011-2016 What was your major and what degree did you obtain?

B.B.A. in Finance, M.S. in Finance / Security Analysis Where do you live now? What brought you to St. Louis?

I currently live in the Central West End. I initially moved to St. Louis for my second job out of college. Describe your current job and career path.

I manage investment portfolios in the stock market and am a part owner of the

Great Grizzly Bear bar/restaurant in the Soulard neighborhood of St. Louis. What is your favorite Badger memory?

My favorite Badger memory was going to my first football game at Camp Randall. It

was freshman year when Nebraska played Wisconsin in their first Big Ten game. Were you involved in any clubs, sports, or organizations?

I played on the club Lacrosse team and was in the Sigma Chi fraternity. How long have you been involved with the Great Grizzly Bear Bar?

I have owned the Great Grizzly Bear for a year and a half. Although I never

planned to own a bar, I had grown to love the spot before it shut down due to the

pandemic. When it came for sale shortly after we decided to give it a go and

wanted it to remain the spot we and so many others had come to enjoy!