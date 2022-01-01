A Wisconsin Alumni Association Varsity Chapter
Our purpose is to build an inclusive local community of UW alumni and supporters united by Badger pride, spirit, and the desire to advance UW–Madison’s positive impact on the world.
The Sheboygan Chapter of the Wisconsin Alumni Association (WAA: Sheboygan) serves more than 2,000 alumni in the northeast Wisconsin area. Our activities promote the University of Wisconsin–Madison and the Wisconsin Alumni Association. We host an annual Founders’ Day celebration, golf outing, and Brat Fry events that enable us to raise funds to provide scholarships for local students who will attend the University of Wisconsin–Madison.