Sarasota Manatee Chapter Survey

A primary goal of the alumni association is to connect Badgers beyond their time at the university. Here in the Sarasota Manatee area, we are fortunate to have a large community of not only UW grads, but Wisconsin enthusiasts in general. With so many people representing the cardinal and white around town, how can we better connect them? That’s where you come in. To help us better fulfill our mission and extend our reach, we need you to take three to five minutes to fill out this short survey. We plan use the information provided from the surveys to help us plan some less formal opportunities — in addition to our wonderful annual events and game-watches — for Badgers to come together. Take the Survey