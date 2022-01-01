Skip Navigation

A Wisconsin Alumni Association Varsity Chapter

Our purpose is to build an inclusive local community of UW alumni and supporters united by Badger pride, spirit, and the desire to advance UW–Madison’s positive impact on the world.

 

The Pikes Peak Chapter of the Wisconsin Alumni Association is a community of UW–Madison alumni, students, family, and friends living in the southern half of colorful Colorado! We play and work together to support alumni-owned businesses, cultivate alumni networks and relationships, recognize alumni achievement, serve our community, and help southern Colorado Badgers with scholarship support.

About Us
Stay in Touch
Local Badger Hangouts
Get Involved
Give to Local Scholarships
Chapter News
Local Alumni Recognition
Past Events

Upcoming Events

Sept. 17

Wisconsin vs. New Mexico State – Pikes Peak Game Watch

Chapters
The Blue Moose Tavern

WAA Stories

Spanish Word Search

Find these campus-related words in Spanish

Read More >
Flamingle,
Puzzles & Quizzes