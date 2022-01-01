Thank you for your interest in the Motor City Badgers! There are many different ways to get involved.

Badgers in Detroit serving the homeless with The Ark Association.

1. Sign up for our email list.

Update your information (most importantly – your local mailing address) to start receiving our chapter emails.

2. Attend local events.

Fun events include curling in March, Detroit pedal pub tours in June, baseball and hockey games, football huddles and game watches, a golf outing in July, the New Student Send-off in August, community service in September, and regular board meetings where all are welcome to visit and get involved. Watch for event posts here and on our social media: Facebook; LinkedIn; Instagram; & Twitter.

3. Attend a chapter meeting.

All alumni are invited and encouraged to attend. Please contact Frank Murkowski for more information.