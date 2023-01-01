2019 Scholarship Recipients
We are excited to announce the selection of our 2019 scholarship recipients. Our Chapter represents more than 40,000 Milwaukee and Ozaukee-area alumni. Scholarship support is made possible through generous donations and special event fundraising. Since 1997, we have awarded more than $500,000 in student scholarships to more than 250 students from our area. We believe that a UW–Madison education should be possible for everyone, regardless of their background or financial situation. We are committed to helping future alumni realize their potential by becoming Badgers.
In 2019, the Scholarship Committee selected 11 worthy scholars who are from Milwaukee or Ozaukee County and will attend the University of Wisconsin-Madison this fall. Congratulations to all of the recipients and welcome to the Badger family!
Maya Alvarado - Greenfield High School
Jacob Hauenstein - Thomas More High School
Parphon Kanekeo - Bay View High School
Jocelyn Lang - Shorewood High School
Jake Markiewicz - Port Washington High School
Maria Rosales - Thomas More High School
Pazong Vang - Rufus King High School
Alexa Wasielewski - Ronald W. Reagan College Prep High School
Ethan Wright - Marquette University High School
WAA: YOUNG ALUMNI MILWAUKEE CHAPTER - $1,000 SCHOLARSHIP: Shaden Ibrahim of Rufus King High School
BASCOM SCHOLARSHIP - $1,000 SCHOLARSHIP: Thalia Manansala - Ronald W Reagan College Prep High School
2018 Scholarship Recipients
We are proud to announce the 2018 Scholarship Winners - a BIG CONGRATS to our newest Badger scholars!
$3,000 SCHOLARSHIP WINNERS:
Andrew Blomfeldt - Wauwatosa West High School
Madelyn Frohna - Greenfield High School
Riley O’Connell - Cedarburg High School
Kristiana Parker - Milwaukee School of Languages
Claudia Strand - Wauwatosa West High School
Jesus Villa - Wauwatosa East High School
Melissa Wittig - Wauwatosa West High School
Amy Wolff - Ozaukee High
Xee Xiong - Riverside University High School
Kayla Zimdars - Homestead High School
Wisconsin Alumni Association: Milwaukee Young Alumni Chapter $500 SCHOLARSHIP WINNER: Elizabeth Hennemann - Whitnall High School
2017 Scholarship Recipients
Congratulations to our newest Badger scholars! Best wishes as you enter your university experience!
$3,000 SCHOLARSHIP WINNERS:
Isabella Boudnik - Saint Thomas More High School
Alexis Bradt - South Milwaukee High School
Morgan Green - Cedar Grove Belgium High School
Max Herteen - Wauwatosa West High School
Andia Lybeshari - South Milwaukee High School
Ethan Meyer - Oak Creek High School
Katya Mikhailenko - Homestead High School
Autumn Powless - West Allis Hale High School
Jessica Reyes - Tenor High School
Mradul Surana - Franklin High School
Hannah Wildermuth - Grafton High School