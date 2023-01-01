2019 Scholarship Recipients

We are excited to announce the selection of our 2019 scholarship recipients. Our Chapter represents more than 40,000 Milwaukee and Ozaukee-area alumni. Scholarship support is made possible through generous donations and special event fundraising. Since 1997, we have awarded more than $500,000 in student scholarships to more than 250 students from our area. We believe that a UW–Madison education should be possible for everyone, regardless of their background or financial situation. We are committed to helping future alumni realize their potential by becoming Badgers.