Student Scholarships

2019 Scholarship Recipients

We are excited to announce the selection of our 2019 scholarship recipients.  Our Chapter represents more than 40,000 Milwaukee and Ozaukee-area alumni. Scholarship support is made possible through generous donations and special event fundraising. Since 1997, we have awarded more than $500,000 in student scholarships to more than 250 students from our area. We believe that a UW–Madison education should be possible for everyone, regardless of their background or financial situation. We are committed to helping future alumni realize their potential by becoming Badgers.

In 2019, the Scholarship Committee selected 11 worthy scholars who are from Milwaukee or Ozaukee County and will attend the University of Wisconsin-Madison this fall.  Congratulations to all of the recipients and welcome to the Badger family!  

WAA: MILWAUKEE CHAPTER - $2,000 SCHOLARSHIPS:

Maya Alvarado - Greenfield High School

Jacob Hauenstein - Thomas More High School

Parphon Kanekeo - Bay View High School

Jocelyn Lang - Shorewood High School

Jake Markiewicz - Port Washington High School

Maria Rosales - Thomas More High School

Pazong Vang - Rufus King High School

Alexa Wasielewski - Ronald W. Reagan College Prep High School

Ethan Wright - Marquette University High School

WAA: YOUNG ALUMNI MILWAUKEE CHAPTER - $1,000 SCHOLARSHIP: Shaden Ibrahim of Rufus King High School

BASCOM SCHOLARSHIP - $1,000 SCHOLARSHIP:  Thalia Manansala - Ronald W Reagan College Prep High School

2018 Scholarship Recipients

We are proud to announce the 2018 Scholarship Winners - a BIG CONGRATS to our newest Badger scholars!

$3,000 SCHOLARSHIP WINNERS:

Andrew Blomfeldt - Wauwatosa West High School

Madelyn Frohna - Greenfield High School

Riley O’Connell - Cedarburg High School

Kristiana Parker - Milwaukee School of Languages

Claudia Strand - Wauwatosa West High School

Jesus Villa - Wauwatosa East High School

Melissa Wittig - Wauwatosa West High School

Amy Wolff - Ozaukee High

Xee Xiong - Riverside University High School

Kayla Zimdars - Homestead High School

Wisconsin Alumni Association: Milwaukee Young Alumni Chapter $500 SCHOLARSHIP WINNER:  Elizabeth Hennemann - Whitnall High School

2017 Scholarship Recipients

Congratulations to our newest Badger scholars!  Best wishes as you enter your university experience!

$3,000 SCHOLARSHIP WINNERS:

Isabella Boudnik - Saint Thomas More High School

Alexis Bradt - South Milwaukee High School

Morgan Green - Cedar Grove Belgium High School

Max Herteen - Wauwatosa West High School

Andia Lybeshari - South Milwaukee High School

Ethan Meyer -  Oak Creek High School

Katya Mikhailenko - Homestead High School

Autumn Powless - West Allis Hale High School

Jessica Reyes - Tenor High School

Mradul Surana  - Franklin High School

Hannah Wildermuth - Grafton High School