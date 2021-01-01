Latinx Alumni–Owned Small Businesses

Cedars Point Kennel

My husband, Jeff, and I just started our kennel of Small Munsterlander dogs. They are a rare German hunting dog well known for their versatility in the field and water. We've had two litters so far. Our first litter is doing excellently in their hunt tests. Cedars Point Kennel is registered with NAVHDA and the SMCA. We are located in Summerset, South Dakota.