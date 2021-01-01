Latinx Alumni–Owned Small Businesses

La Revo Books
Valeria Cerda '13
La Revo Books intentionally and carefully selects new and used books for and by Black, Indigenous, (and) People of Color (BIPOC), with a specialization in Latinx lit. Our selection is affordable, relevant, and a reflejo of nuestra comunidad.
414-736-0424
larevobooks.com
larevobooks@gmail.com
Better Footprints
Noemy Serrano '19
Better Footprints is an eco-friendly shop. We provide an assortment of reusable and naturally made home and body care products. We carry everything from solid shampoo bars and toxic-free makeup to reusable straws, bamboo toothbrushes, and much more.
betterfootprints.com
betterfootprints@gmail.com
Instagram and Facebook: @BetterFootprints
Hand Full of Stories
Erin McKenna '05
Hand Full of Stories is an independent book publishing and learning materials company inspired by a child with Down syndrome and autism. Among the materials we sell are books to teach total language acquisition (or baby sign language), Peruvian finger puppets with books and teaching materials, and stories that portray people with disabilities, because representation matters.
920-265-6259
hfstories.com
Your Biggest Flan
Karen Pérez-Wilson '19
My name is Karen (Kah-ren), and I am the small business owner of Your Biggest Flan. I make delicious homemade flans every weekend. Each flan costs $25 and is big enough to share with your loved ones or eat by yourself. If you'd like to place an order, send me a direct message through Facebook to coordinate pick-up details.
All orders can be made through facebook.com/iamyourbiggestflan.
Cedars Point Kennel
Brenda Mizenko (Velasco) '96
My husband, Jeff, and I just started our kennel of Small Munsterlander dogs. They are a rare German hunting dog well known for their versatility in the field and water. We've had two litters so far. Our first litter is doing excellently in their hunt tests. Cedars Point Kennel is registered with NAVHDA and the SMCA. We are located in Summerset, South Dakota.
425-241-7788
cedarspointkennel.com
Scrubs Station
Ileana Rodriguez MA'95 PhD'04
Scrubs Station boutique is in the heart of Madison. Steps from UW–Madison, Scrubs Station carries stethoscopes, accessories, lab coats and uniforms in all sizes, including plus, tall, and petites.
2701 Monroe St, Suite 240, Madison, WI 53711
608-416-5557
scrubsstation.com
info@scrubsstation.com
Aguayo LLC
David Aguayo '15
A political consulting firm that advises first time candidates and candidates of color who are interested in running for political office.
202-340-4886
Facebook
Synergy Coworking
Eugenia Podesta '98, JD'06, MA'06
Synergy Coworking is a social enterprise and multi-cultural, professional space and community that provides flexible workspace, including private offices, coworking, meeting rooms, and business mailing addresses. We foster a diverse, professional environment and community of growth and collaboration and facilitate strategic connections and guidance for utilizing Madison's ecosystem of support for startups, small businesses and professionals.
6709 Raymond Road, Madison, WI 53719
synergymadison.com
Instagram
Condado Home Care, Condado Hospice Program, Condado Sales & Rental
María de León Rosa MS'96
We provide Home Care, DME, and end-of-life services to the elderly.
186 Duarte St. SJ, PR 00917
787-758-2325
empresascondado.com
Nina Collective Cooperative
Ananda Mirilli MS'16
Racial justice and racial equity educational training and consulting.
Rusty Dog Coffee
Rusty Dog Coffee strives to deliver to you the freshest locally-roasted coffee at reasonable prices. Free shipping offers on web orders and available at select grocery locations throughout the Madison Wisconsin area.
Luna's Groceries
Luna's Groceries is your corner store. Established in 2019 and located in Southwest Madison, they serve fresh, healthy, diverse food options to the community.