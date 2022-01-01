The Wisconsin Alumni Association: Lakeland Chapter's purpose is to build an inclusive local community of UW alumni and supporters united by Badger pride, spirit, and the desire to advance UW–Madison's positive impact on the world.

The Lakeland Chapter supports and promotes the University of Wisconsin–Madison and the Wisconsin Alumni Association in the Lakeland area. We support Lakeland Union High School (LUHS) graduates who attend UW–Madison by raising funds for scholarships and fostering fellowship among alumni and friends through a variety of events and activities.

Contact the Lakeland Chapter

Please get in touch with us for more information about events or activities sponsored by this club, especially if you have ideas for activities or would like to organize or host an event.

Mary Taylor - President/Treasurer | kawaga4@gmail.com

Joe Mastalski - Vice President | medmanjoe@gmail.com

Mary Dunphy - Secretary | madtownmary@uwalumni.com

Board Members