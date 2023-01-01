Student Scholarships

WAA: Indianapolis Chapter Scholarship Recipients: 2006 through Present
- Deborah Liu --- 2016 Carmel High School --- Majoring in Animal Science
- Rylee Davis --- 2015 Hamilton South Eastern --- Majoring in Kinesiology
- Connor McBride --- 2015 Bloomington North High School --- Majoring in Chemical Engineering
- Madison Collignon --- 2015 Cathedral High School - Majoring in Psychology
- Avery Sipe, 2014 North Central HS Graduate, Majoring in Biology / Medicine
- Rachel Ringquist, 2014 Bloomington North HS Graduate, Majoring in Chemical Engineering
- Neil Taylor, 2014 Hamilton Southeastern HS Garduate, Majoring in Chemical Engineering
- Maija Inveiss, 2013 Zionsville High School Graduate, Majoring in Journalism
- Kevin Barnett, 2013 Center Grove High School Graduate, Majoring in Geology and Spanish
- Martin Weiss, 2012 North Central High School Graduate, Majoring in Business Economics and Accounting
- Duncan Summers, 2012 Fishers High School Graduate, Majoring in Actuarial Science
- Katherine Habbel, 2011 Martinsville High School graduate, Majoring in Biology
- Monica Bianchini, 2011 Lawrence Central High School Graduate, Majoring in Pharmacy with a minor in French
- Andrew Biloon, 2011 Lawrence Central Graduate, Majoring in Business
- Samuel Drews, 2011 Indiana Academy of Science, Mathematics and the Humanities, Majoring in Computer Science
- Zachary Meyer, 2010 Columbus North High School Graduate, Majoring in Biochemistry and focusing on Genetics
- Victoria Becher, 2010 Roncalli High School Graduate, Majoring in Pharmaceutical Sciences
- Meridith Robins, 2009 Carmel High School Graduate, Majoring in Biochemistry and focusing on Genetics
- Meher Ahmed, 2009 Carmel High School Graduate, Majoring in International Studies
- William Balloon, 2007 Lawrence Central High School Graduate, Graduated with a degree in Engineering
- Michael McClure, 2007 Lawrence Central High School Graduate –Graduated with a degree in Business
- Jason Hiquet, 2006 Brownsburg High School Graduate, Graduated with a degree in Actuarial Sciences
- Megan Ramaker, 2006 Carmel High School Graduate, Completed her PhD in Veterinary Sciences
Scholarship Statistics
Our chapters awarded 63 scholarships since the program was launched in 1959.
Scholarships awarded by high school since 1989:
- Columbus North: 1
- Roncalli: 1
- Lawrence Central: 4
- Carmel: 7
- Brownsburg: 2
- North Central: 6
- Brebeuf: 2
- Noblesville: 5
- Zionsville: 2
- Martinsville: 1
- Fishers: 1
- Indiana Academy of Arts and Science: 1
- Center Grove: 1
- Hamilton Southeastern: 1
- Bloomington North: 1