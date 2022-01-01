Ouisconsin T-Shirts

By wearing a Ouisconsin tee, you show your support for the Ouisconsin Scholarship as well as the UW francophile community at large. With each purchase, you will be contributing $10 to the Ouisconsin Scholarship fund, which then gets matched.

A team of dynamic volunteers at the French House is helping us to organize and distribute the tees, making it a lot easier for francophiles around the world to show off their Ouisconsin pride. If you choose to pick up your t-shirt at the French House (during public meal times only, see times when available), you will receive $5 off your meal.

By buying a tee, we hope you'll bring a smile to someone's face and warmth to your own heart, knowing that you're supporting a good cause. More importantly, you'll join us in spreading the Ouisconsin Idea -- meaningful academic exchange between Wisconsin and France!

All shirts are long-sleeved, dark heather gray with cardinal lettering made by the official sports provider for the University — see size chart below. Don't forget, they make great gifts too.

(Did you remember that upcoming graduate?)

Order today!

Order your Ouisconsin T-Shirt through UW-Madison French House. All orders are handled regularly and you should have your Oui-T within a week or so. If ordering from France, please contact the UW Alumni France Chapter directly at france@uwalumni.com.

Size Chart

All dimensions listed in inches.