Carter Norton

Why did you decide to go to the University of Wisconsin?

A number of my family members are UW alumni. I grew up listening to stories of amazing Badger games they had attended, the events constantly going on around the city, and I do not think they ever stopped talking about their favorite food around campus. Plus I always knew I wanted to go to a college in a big city. The most important reason I decided to study at UW is the mentality of the students. Ever since I toured and talked to upper classmen, the amount of dedication in every single student I met was extraordinary. This was the university that would push me to become my best self.

What are you interested in studying?

I plan to declare chemistry as my major next semester, with plans to continue onto medical school. Chemistry was my favorite class in high school so it was the obvious pick for me.

How has the pandemic impacted the start of your college career?

I am very glad I was assigned Smith as my dorm. I credit Smith to keeping me out of quarantine (so far). During the first two weeks of school, administration knew they needed to make a change because the university’s COVID-19 numbers were very high. In response, they quarantined all of Witte and Sellery, two of the main freshman dorms in Southeast. During this two-week quarantine, I would walk past these buildings and feel blessed that I was doing what thousands of kids could not: walk outside freely.

Any family members UW grads?

I am a third generation Badger. My dad’s favorite story to tell me about his time in college is the sea of red at Camp Randall during games. I had always wanted to see it for myself, but I was too young to remember my first Badger game. My first remembered experience was finishing Crazy Legs at Camp Randall in the spring of 2015. I remember running through the tunnel and seeing nothing but red t-shirts on thousands of people covering the field and the stands.

What is one key thing you have learned or experienced in your short time on campus?

Everyone here wants to meet more people. I have met some of my closest friends here by simply saying hi to those who pass me on the sidewalk. This restart in a new environment has challenged me to get out of my comfort zone, meet new people, and have fun. I have learned to put myself out there and embrace the new experiences.

If you could change one thing about your college experience so far, what would you change?

I know I decided to stay in Wisconsin for college so I should not be complaining, but I wish it were warmer longer. At the beginning of the school year, I took for granted being able to go outside and meet people without a mask. Larger groups could be outside with more relaxed social distancing rules. Now that it is cold, I miss walking down to Gordon and seeing many students playing Spikeball or volleyball and other students eating with more than just two people per table.

Any words to those who support the WAA: Fox Valley Chapter?