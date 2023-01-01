Become a Bucky Business Partner

Skip Navigation

Partner with us! 

The Bucky Business Partner program gives you the opportunity to directly help local students through WAA-FV scholarships and also show that your business is a proud supporter of our chapter and the UW.

WAA Fox Valley has distributed over $70,000 in scholarships over the past 7 years. We need to increase our scholarship award amounts to keep up with current costs of an excellent UW education. As a Bucky Business Partner, your support could help the Chapter dramatically increase this program and support our promising young people in their pursuit of a brighter future.

We need your help to maximize the impact in our community.  Your support as a Bucky Business Partner will help the Chapter leverage UW resources for our Fox Valley communities, including a year-long schedule of events and educational programs, and above all, by awarding scholarships to local high school students

Partner Levels - there are several different sponsorship levels to choose from. The specifics are outlined below.

Bucky Partner - $500 annual contribution commitment

In addition to knowing that you are supporting future Badgers from our area, you will receive:

  •  Name recognition on uwalumni.com/foxvalley and posters at all events
  •  2 complimentary tickets to annual spring Founder’s Day dinner

Bucky Mentor - $1,000 annual contribution commitment

Receive all benefits above in the Partner level, as well as:

  •  Name recognition and link to your company website on uwalumni.com/foxvalley
  •  Name recognition in monthly newsletter to email list of 1,500
  •  Social Media recognition up to 4x per year including company links

Bucky Investor - $2,000 annual contribution commitment. 

Receive all benefits in the Mentor and Partner level, as well as: 

  • Logo recognition and link to your company website on uwalumni.com/foxvalley 
  • Logo recognition in monthly newsletter to email list of 1,500 
  • Podium recognition during events 
  • Logo placement in event slideshow at Founders’ Day and presentation events 

Bucky Visionary - $5,000 annual contribution commitment

Receive all benefits in the Investor, Mentor, and Partner level, as well as:

  • One named scholarship after your company
  • Opportunity to place company supplied display at events 
  • Recognition in press release for annual Scholarship Awards

All partner levels include a 5 year commitment. Alternative opportunities may be discussed.

Contact our Bucky Business Partner Team to learn more! Email our chapter at foxvalleychapter@uwalumni.com or contact anyone on our team:

Lou Blascysk         lcblas@sbcglobal.net

Conor Duffin         fvra.c.duffin@gmail.com       

Travis Powell         travis_powell@uwalumni.com  

Nancy Schanke     nancyschanke@uwalumni.com 

John Siebers         jsiebers78@uwalumni.com

To view current and past scholarship winners, click the links under the Scholarship section of this webpage.