Student Scholarships

The Fox Valley chapter has a long tradition of awarding scholarships to local high school graduates; in the last five years alone we have awarded 46 students over $91,000 to help them start their journey in Madison. This year we welcome 11 new students from our four county area.

The scholarship committee received 108 applications, with the students representing 26 high schools in our four county area. All demonstrated academic excellence, school and community engagement, and a passion to attend the UW!