Fox Valley February Newsletter

Greetings from the Chapter President

Hello Fox Valley Badgers. I hope everyone had a safe and enjoyable holiday season!

Planning is underway for a number of 2021 Fox Valley chapter and Wisconsin Alumni Association events. While we will certainly start the year with virtual events, I am an optimist and hope we can host an in-person game-watch or other event in the fall. See below for details on our virtual auction fund raiser or our Friday (date night) wine tasting.

In 2020 the chapter awarded seven scholarships to Fox Valley–area students. I recently received notice that five of our seven students were on the first semester dean’s list! Congratulations to all local students for their hard work while going to school during a pandemic. I hope all students have a dynamic, thoughtful, healthy and enjoyable second semester!

Finally, I’d like to invite all alumni and Badger fans to our virtual chapter meeting on Monday, Feb. 8, at 7 P.M. Although we cannot meet in person, join us to socialize, learn about coming events, and celebrate all that is the UW. If you are interested in attending, send an email to foxvalleychapter@uwalumni.com. We’ll then send you a link to our virtual meeting.

On, Wisconsin!

John Siebers ’78

President, WAA: Fox Valley Chapter

foxvalleychapter@uwalumni.com

Fox Valley Silent Auction Scholarship Fundraiser

Wednesday, March 3 | Bidding ends at 9 P.M.

What do Brett Favre, Aaron Rodgers, former UW coach Bo Ryan, Brewers manager Craig Counsell, and baseball legend Joe Torre all have in common? They will all be featured on some of the sports memorabilia that will be available at the Fox Valley chapter virtual silent auction, held in conjunction with the annual Red Smith Sports Awards.

The WAA: Fox Valley Chapter is once again honored to conduct an auction affiliated with Red Smith, and like all other recent events, it will be virtual. The auction, which opens for early bidding on Sunday, Feb. 28, is open to all Badger fans, Red Smith participants, and the general public. Visit our chapter website or follow us on Facebook and Instagram for news on some of the exciting items that will be available.

Save the Date: Fox Valley Wine Tasting

Friday, March 5, 7–8 P.M. CST

The Fox Valley Badgers invite alumni, Badger fans and wine connoisseurs to join our virtual tasting. UW alumnus David Eckert ’88 will lead us through a discussion on aroma, flavor, and suggested food-pairing. If you join us for this event, you will receive a wine kit with six samples sent directly to your home. During the tasting, you’ll have the chance to ask questions and interact with David, the owner and winemaker of the Zo Wines boutique winery in Sonoma, CA.

Watch for an email announcement or follow our Facebook page for more news on when you can register for your wine-tasting kit, offered at a special price of $50 for participants. Register before February 22 so there’s enough time for you to receive your kit before the event. You may purchase as many kits as you like. Simply update the quantity on your registration.

Welcome the Newest Badgers

In 2020, the WAA: Fox Valley Chapter was able to award $2,000 scholarships to seven area high school seniors who are now attending UW–Madison. This month we introduce you to two more of our 2020 scholars: Julia Walters x’24 who attended Fox Valley Lutheran and Alexis Bakken x’24 who attended Little Chute High School.

Pandemic Experiences

The Fox Valley chapter asked recent scholarship winners for details on going to school during a pandemic. Read some of Allie Ho x’23’s experiences.

Alumni on LinkedIn

Are you active on LinkedIn? Follow the Wisconsin Alumni Association to keep in touch with alumni news, events, and activities. Did you know that your Fox Valley chapter has a LinkedIn group? To join our group, search for Wisconsin Alumni - Fox Valley. You will see the chapter has a small group with posts of interest to our local alumni. If you are a LinkedIn aficionado and are interested in helping the chapter expand our presence please contact us at foxvalleychapter@uwalumni.com.

