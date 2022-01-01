Alumni Recognition

- Tales of Presence with David O’Connor ’05, MS’13
- UW–Madison Alumni: A Legacy of Indigenous Perspectives
- Indigenous Perspectives’ exhibition features art by UW–Madison alumni
- American Indian Studies marks 50th anniversary with history project, special event
- Ho-Chunk graduate students elevate Native voices in their studies
- Alumni recognized on Madison365’s list of ‘Most Influential Native American Leaders’
- Ten Badgers recognized among Wisconsin’s ‘Most Influential Native American Leaders’
- Badgers well-represented in list of Wisconsin’s ‘Most Influential Native American Leaders’
- Four prominent Ho-Chunk alumni to address campus on significance of treaties