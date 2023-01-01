The scholarships we award mean a great deal to our local students. Over the past 5 years, in state tuition has increased by 68 percent; nearly five times the rate of inflation! Below are our recent scholarship recipients:
2019-2020
Sierra Auleta, Eau Claire Memorial High School
Anna Matchey, Eleva-Strum High School
Jake Smiskey, McDonell Central Catholic High School
Alissa Hering, Chippewa Falls Senior High School
2018-2019
Megan Baier, McDonell Central Catholic High School
Isaac Colbert, Altoona High School
Alexis Kwak, Prairie Farm High School
Justin Renaud, Chippewa Falls Senior High School
Dakota Roettger, Regis High School
Jadyn Syverson, Eau Claire Memorial High School
Delaney Bignell, Menomonie High School
Emma Kowieski, Regis High School
2018-2019 Continuing Student Scholarships
Katherine Bartlett, 2015 graduate from Menomonie High School majoring in Human Development and Family Studies
Paige Bernhardt, 2015 graduate from Eau Claire Memorial majoring in Landscape Architecture and Geography
Michaela Holt, 2016 graduate from Eau Claire Memorial majoring in Actuarial Science and Finance
Jacob McInnis, 2017 graduate from Fall Creek High School majoring in Environmental Economics
2018-2019 Pharmacy Student Scholarship
Rachel Kent, 2014 graduate from Eau Claire North High School
2017-2018
Saleya Yukel, Menomonie High School
Rita Simpson, Menomonie High School
Alyssa Sanford, Altoona High School
Maygen Palecek, Chippewa Falls Senior High School
Therese Milanowski, Regis High School
Mikaela Koller, North High School
Bobbi Burgess, Cadott High School
2017-2018 Continuing Student Scholarships
Jenna Hoffstatter, 2016 graduate from Stanley-Boyd High School
Cheyenne Pooler, 2013 graduate from Durand High School, majoring in Athletic Training
Tyler Lustek, 2016 graduate from Memorial High School, majoring in Music
Sara Heller, 2016 graduate from Chippewa Falls High School, majoring in Accounting
Ryan Wirtanen, 2014 graduate from Memorial High School, majoring in Engineering
Lauren Lustek, 2014 graduate from Memorial High School, majoring in Communication Sciences and Disorders and Spanish
Beth Richmond, 2012 graduate from Memorial High School, graduate student in Urban and Regional Planning
Rachel Kent, 2014 graduate from North High School, majoring in Biochemistry
Katherine Passint, 2014 graduate from Chippewa Falls High School, majoring in Social Work
2016-2017
Margaret Brenner, Eau Claire Memorial High School
Sara Heller, Chippewa Falls Senior High School
Jennifer Her, Eau Claire North High School
Tyler Lustek, Eau Claire Memorial Senior High School
Maggie Meinen, McDonnell Central Catholic High School
Chase Rauckman, Eau Claire Memorial High School
Emily Way, Eau Claire Memorial High School
Damek Wellington, Menomonie High School
2016-2017 Continuing Student Scholarships
Aaron Bishop, a 2012 graduate from Chippewa Falls High School majoring in Biomedical Engineering.
Katrina Kitzmann, a 2015 graduate from Memorial majoring in International Business and Marketing.
Jonah Zabel, a 2014 graduate from Memorial majoring in Finance and Economics.
William Sixel, a 2012 graduate from North majoring in Engineering Mechanics.
Clare Weible, a 2015 graduate from Memorial majoring in Human Development and Family Studies.
Isabel Markowski, a 2014 graduate from Memorial majoring in Nutritional Science.
Marshall Schlick, a 2014 graduate from Chippewa Falls High School majoring in Biomedical Engineering.
Eric Peissig, a 2013 graduate from Menomonie High School majoring in Biological Systems Engineering.
2015-2016
Elizabeth Daniels, Chippewa Falls Senior High School
Rachel Gerbitz, Immanuel Lutheran High School
Kathleen Guhl, Chippewa Falls Senior High School
Hayden Hebert, Chippewa Falls Senior High School
Katrina Kitzmann, Eau Claire Memorial High School
Tyler Pilgrim, Chippewa Falls Senior High School
Colin Strong, Menomonie High School
2014-2015
Alyssa Dooley, Eau Claire Memorial High School
Clinton Heinze, Bloomer High School
Rachel Kent, Eau Claire North High School
Amos Mayberry, Chippewa Falls Senior High School
Franklin McMahon, Eau Claire Memorial High School
Elisa Perez, Eau Claire Memorial High School
Carly Schesel, Chippewa Falls Senior High School
Amileah Sutliff, Eau Claire Memorial High School
Christopher Xiong, Eau Claire North High School
Stacy Zwiefelhofer received our local UW School of Pharmacy scholarship
2013-2014
Alyssa Eisold, Eau Claire North High School
Kysa Franseen, Boyceville High School
Adam Krouse, Cadott High School
Christina McCann, Eau Claire Memorial High School
Eric Peissig, Menomonie Senior High School
Elizabeth Rubenzer, McDonell Central Catholic High School
Elliott Sprecher, Home School
Jackson Stearns, Fall Creek Senior High School
Matthew Wathke, Boyceville High School
2012-2013
Samantha Angell, Eau Claire North High School
Hayley Bresina, McDonnell Central Catholic High School
Kyle Franseen, Boyceville High School
Pa Nhue Vue, Menomonie Senior High School
Lauren Passi, Eau Claire Memorial High School
William McMahon, Eau Claire Memorial High School
Andrew Steinberger, Menomonie Senior High School
Alyssa Tidemann, Eau Clare Memorial High School