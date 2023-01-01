The scholarships we award mean a great deal to our local students. Over the past 5 years, in state tuition has increased by 68 percent; nearly five times the rate of inflation! Below are our recent scholarship recipients:

2019-2020

Sierra Auleta, Eau Claire Memorial High School

Anna Matchey, Eleva-Strum High School

Jake Smiskey, McDonell Central Catholic High School

Alissa Hering, Chippewa Falls Senior High School

2018-2019

Megan Baier, McDonell Central Catholic High School

Isaac Colbert, Altoona High School

Alexis Kwak, Prairie Farm High School

Justin Renaud, Chippewa Falls Senior High School

Dakota Roettger, Regis High School

Jadyn Syverson, Eau Claire Memorial High School

Delaney Bignell, Menomonie High School

Emma Kowieski, Regis High School

2018-2019 Continuing Student Scholarships

Katherine Bartlett, 2015 graduate from Menomonie High School majoring in Human Development and Family Studies

Paige Bernhardt, 2015 graduate from Eau Claire Memorial majoring in Landscape Architecture and Geography

Michaela Holt, 2016 graduate from Eau Claire Memorial majoring in Actuarial Science and Finance

Jacob McInnis, 2017 graduate from Fall Creek High School majoring in Environmental Economics

2018-2019 Pharmacy Student Scholarship

Rachel Kent, 2014 graduate from Eau Claire North High School

2017-2018

Saleya Yukel, Menomonie High School

Rita Simpson, Menomonie High School

Alyssa Sanford, Altoona High School

Maygen Palecek, Chippewa Falls Senior High School

Therese Milanowski, Regis High School

Mikaela Koller, North High School

Bobbi Burgess, Cadott High School

2017-2018 Continuing Student Scholarships

Jenna Hoffstatter, 2016 graduate from Stanley-Boyd High School

Cheyenne Pooler, 2013 graduate from Durand High School, majoring in Athletic Training

Tyler Lustek, 2016 graduate from Memorial High School, majoring in Music

Sara Heller, 2016 graduate from Chippewa Falls High School, majoring in Accounting

Ryan Wirtanen, 2014 graduate from Memorial High School, majoring in Engineering

Lauren Lustek, 2014 graduate from Memorial High School, majoring in Communication Sciences and Disorders and Spanish

Beth Richmond, 2012 graduate from Memorial High School, graduate student in Urban and Regional Planning

Rachel Kent, 2014 graduate from North High School, majoring in Biochemistry

Katherine Passint, 2014 graduate from Chippewa Falls High School, majoring in Social Work

2016-2017

Margaret Brenner, Eau Claire Memorial High School

Sara Heller, Chippewa Falls Senior High School

Jennifer Her, Eau Claire North High School

Tyler Lustek, Eau Claire Memorial Senior High School

Maggie Meinen, McDonnell Central Catholic High School

Chase Rauckman, Eau Claire Memorial High School

Emily Way, Eau Claire Memorial High School

Damek Wellington, Menomonie High School

2016-2017 Continuing Student Scholarships

Aaron Bishop, a 2012 graduate from Chippewa Falls High School majoring in Biomedical Engineering.

Katrina Kitzmann, a 2015 graduate from Memorial majoring in International Business and Marketing.

Jonah Zabel, a 2014 graduate from Memorial majoring in Finance and Economics.

William Sixel, a 2012 graduate from North majoring in Engineering Mechanics.

Clare Weible, a 2015 graduate from Memorial majoring in Human Development and Family Studies.

Isabel Markowski, a 2014 graduate from Memorial majoring in Nutritional Science.

Marshall Schlick, a 2014 graduate from Chippewa Falls High School majoring in Biomedical Engineering.

Eric Peissig, a 2013 graduate from Menomonie High School majoring in Biological Systems Engineering.

2015-2016

Elizabeth Daniels, Chippewa Falls Senior High School

Rachel Gerbitz, Immanuel Lutheran High School

Kathleen Guhl, Chippewa Falls Senior High School

Hayden Hebert, Chippewa Falls Senior High School

Katrina Kitzmann, Eau Claire Memorial High School

Tyler Pilgrim, Chippewa Falls Senior High School

Colin Strong, Menomonie High School

2014-2015

Alyssa Dooley, Eau Claire Memorial High School

Clinton Heinze, Bloomer High School

Rachel Kent, Eau Claire North High School

Amos Mayberry, Chippewa Falls Senior High School

Franklin McMahon, Eau Claire Memorial High School

Elisa Perez, Eau Claire Memorial High School

Carly Schesel, Chippewa Falls Senior High School

Amileah Sutliff, Eau Claire Memorial High School

Christopher Xiong, Eau Claire North High School

Stacy Zwiefelhofer received our local UW School of Pharmacy scholarship

2013-2014

Alyssa Eisold, Eau Claire North High School

Kysa Franseen, Boyceville High School

Adam Krouse, Cadott High School

Christina McCann, Eau Claire Memorial High School

Eric Peissig, Menomonie Senior High School

Elizabeth Rubenzer, McDonell Central Catholic High School

Elliott Sprecher, Home School

Jackson Stearns, Fall Creek Senior High School

Matthew Wathke, Boyceville High School