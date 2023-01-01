Student Scholarships

Read about our scholarship recipients below. From incoming freshmen yearning to buy their first textbook to seniors looking towards their future, you’ll have an opportunity to see how the WAA: Chicago Chapter Scholarship dollars are helping create the future for fellow Badgers.

Current Scholarship Recipients (2022-23)

Seniors

Angie Chartrand – Kinesiology, certificates in Spanish and Psychology – Naperville

Emma Dahl – Biomedical Engineering, certificate in French – Brookfield

Parker Jo McGuire – Biology, certificate in French – Downers Grove

Olivia Thompson – Environmental Science and French – Chicago

Juniors

Panagiotis Drosos – Economics – Highland Park

Angelina Godinez – La Grange

Alexandra Hugdahl – Marketing, certificate in Spanish – Libertyville

Maya Knotts – Computer Science, certificate in Business – Naperville

Margaret Vera – Western Springs

Sophomores

Maria Rivera - Intended major: Animal Sciences - Hinsdale

Anastasia Wysocki - Intended major: Biomedical Engineering - Chicago

Lucy Ault - Intended major: Animal Sciences - Chicago

Alec Cornelio - Intended major: Biology - Grayslake

Freshmen

Abril Parga - Chicago, IL (Noble Street College Prep)

Cristian Mendoza - Chicago, IL (Pritzker College Prep)

Danno Tabiti - Chicago, IL (Noble Street College Prep)

Hannah Kaczor - Chicago, IL (Northside College Prep)

Jacqueline Rodriguez - Chicago, IL (Golder College Prep)

Julian Morales - Chicago, IL (Pritzker College Prep)

Special Designations

The following Mercile J. Lee scholarship recipients will receive an annual $800 book stipend from the WAA: Chicago chapter:

Olivia Prudhomme - Naperville

Nalysa Garcia - Addison

Zoey Kue - Antioch

Malachi Clark - Glendale Heights

Michael Dinh - South Barrington

Camille Rivera - Deerfield

Martina Napoli - Highland Park

Alejandro Vazquez - Chicago

Ailyn Esquivel - Evergreen Park

Alma Ceron - Chicago

Harvey Clements Award

The Harvey Clements Award is given to the senior with the highest cumulative grade point average.

The award recognizes the life-long contributions of Mr. Harvey Clements. Harvey was a mentor, a dear friend and a former chairman of this Scholarship Program. We are here today due to Harvey’s leadership and vision.

Harvey Clement Award recipient: Parker Jo Maguire

Alice Cox Scholarship

The Alice Cox Scholarship is given to one female student of color who represents the chapter with great leadership and academic excellence. Named for a close family friend of the Steven Sills family who bequeathed a large portion of their estate to help deserving young students pursue their dreams and attend the University of Wisconsin.

Alice Cox scholarship recipient: Olivia Thompson

Ernie Suhr Award

Ernie Suhr was a long-time member of the scholarship committee and active member of the chapter well into his 90s. He had an incredible wit and spirit that we all will remember. This award recognizes academic achievement, leadership, and citizenship.

Ernie Suhr Award recipient: Margaret Vera

Rothschild Study Abroad Scholarship

Almost 20 year ago, the WAA: Chicago chapter established a special scholarship for students wishing to study abroad. The initial seed money came from the estate of Bob Rothschild, a great Badger from Chicago, and a former member of our Scholarship Committee. Rothschild-Study Abroad Scholarships are awarded each year to Chicago area students. Current scholarship recipients receive preferential treatment.