Skip Navigation

Board Members

The Brown County Chapter Needs You

The local club is always looking for volunteers to plan and organize special UW events. If you're interested in becoming an active volunteer, please contact Chapter President Ashley Lois at ash.splitt@gmail.com or any of the board members listed here.

Ashley Lois
President
ash.splitt@gmail.com

Joe VandenAvond
Immediate Past President
vandenavond@uwalumni.com

Steve Pipp
Treasurer
steve.pipp@associatedbank.com

Jason Edler
Communications Lead
jasonedler2@gmail.com

Cort Condon
Scholarship Lead
condon@condonherald.com

Molly Vandervest
Badger Student Send-off Lead
Molly.Vandervest@bellin.org

Steve Lavin
Band Concert Lead
slavin@wbay.com

Kelly Fitzgerald
Founders' Day Lead
fitz@uwalumni.com

Nadia Farr
Director-at-Large
nadiafarr@gmail.com

Karen Monfre
Director-at-Large
kmonfre@wipfli.com

Mark Pennow
Director
markp@uwalumni.com

Jim Reck
Director-at-Large
Phone: 920-366-9088
jimreck@uwalumni.com

Alumni award nominations are now open! Nominate a Badger today to highlight UW–Madison’s most outstanding alumni.