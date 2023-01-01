What does it mean to be on the Bay Area Badgers Chapter Board?

Attend at least 50% of the meetings per year (6 meetings per year)

AND plan/co plan 1 event per year or hold a position as one of the board of directors (president, VP, secretary, treasurer, communications)

OR attend 25% of meetings (3 meetings) AND plan/co plan 2 events

Attend at least 1 game watch at one of the badger bars during football season

Active Badger Status

Plan/co plan 1 event per year

Attend one other event per year

Featured Open Board Positions

For more information and to apply for these positions, please contact us at bayareabadgers@uwalumni.com.

Merchandise & Inventory Chair: This position is responsible for the Chapter Assets. This includes sales distribution and maintaining an accurate record of inventory. Monthly reports will be given to the treasurer for accurate bookkeeping. The person is responsible for investigating new leads for new designs and additional inventory, as well as maintaining sales of BAB products/swag through the online store and in person sales at BAB events.

Awards & Recognition Chair: This position is responsible for overseeing the awards the chapter gives out each year. He or she should have an understanding of the guidelines for award recognition, and work with the WAA to recognize and thank chapter volunteers. Also, this position will work with WAA for nominations of local alumni for national awards (DAA, FUF, Badger of the Year, etc.) as necessary, recommend engagement opportunities of award recipients afterwards, and assist the chapter to maintain their Bascom Status.

East Bay GeoChair: This position is responsible for helping grow our alumni community in the East Bay. They would be the board representative at game watches and other events held in the East Bay. They would represent the East Bay community at monthly board meetings.

Programming & Events Chair: This position assists the chapter by overseeing the events the chapter hosts. He or she should work towards identifying events that meet university and chapter priorities. The person should work towards maintaining an annual calendar of events to increase participation and satisfaction of alumni, while listening to event feedback and updating strategies or events as necessary. This position will also be responsible to oversee event content and programming.

Athletics Chair: This position is responsible for planning and executing game day watches, sharks game and other activities related to Badger Athletics. He or she is responsible for ensuring that all venues and event locations are functional and can accommodate the chapter, and that the chapter complies with WAA and university policies. This person is responsible for organizing any athletic social events, chapter sports teams, or participating in other local athletic events that are identified as a good fit for the local chapter.

Events Crew: This opportunity is perfect for BAB members who are interested in learning more about Board opportunities or who aren’t quite available to serve in board positions but are interested in providing great ideas and assisting with event execution, logistics, registration, set up and tear down.

Why should I join the Bay Area Badgers Chapter Board?

Besides strengthening your connection to the University of Wisconsin-Madison and elevating Badger Pride in the greater San Francisco Bay Area, you will: