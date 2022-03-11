Program Overview and Eligibility

Grandparents University® is an intergenerational learning experience for children aged seven to 14 who are accompanied by a grandparent(s) or older adult relative(s) who is not a parent. We recommend one to two children per adult. Children must be between the ages of seven to 14 during the GPU session. Adults do not need to be UW–Madison or UW System alumni to attend; however, one member of the family — a grandparent/older adult relative or a parent of a grandchild — must be a Wisconsin Alumni Association® (WAA) member, or recognized as Van Hise Society, Bascom Hill Society, or 1848 Society to register. WAA membership is open to everyone, and you may join today! You can learn more about becoming a member or renew your membership at uwalumni.com/membership.

Program Schedule

Day 1 (July 14, 21, and 28)

8–11 a.m. Program check-in

10–11:30 a.m. Field trips

11:45–12:15 p.m. Opening session

12:30–1:30 p.m. Lunch

1:30–2 p.m. Transportation to majors

2–5 p.m. In your major

5 p.m. Thursday Evening Dinner at Gordon Dining and Event Center

6:30–8:30 p.m. GPU 20th Birthday Party



Day 2 (July 15, 22, and 29)

7:45–8:30 a.m. Breakfast

8:30–9 a.m. Transportation to majors

9–12 p.m. In your major

12:15–1:15 p.m. Lunch

1:45–2:45 p.m. Graduation ceremony

2:45 p.m. Program concludes

Location

GPU is held on the UW–Madison campus. Program check-in and Thursday-morning field trips depart from the Wisconsin Alumni Association. Ogg Hall Smith Hall serves as the official residence hall for GPU. All meals are at Gordon Dining and Event Center. Bus transportation is provided to all program locations that are not within easy walking distance of Gordon Dining and Event Center. Participants will need to walk short distances to board buses and to reach the dining hall.

Please contact the GPU team if you have mobility concerns by calling 608-308-5585 or emailing gpu@uwalumni.com.

Cost

The program fee includes meals (lunch and dinner on Thursday, and breakfast and lunch on Friday); instructional materials; campus transportation; tours; the GPU Block Party; entertainment; a water bottle; a cinch sack; and a T-shirt.

Some optional program elements have additional fees. These include overnight housing in Smith Hall and UW parking permits. More information about optional program elements is available on the Hospitality page.

Below are program fees based on your lodging choice:

One Night Two Nights No overnight stay Adult, Resident $285 $335 X Child, Resident $255 $290 X Adult and Child, Program only X X $230

Only credit card payments can be accepted. We cannot accept checks.

Some financial assistance is available for the GPU program. Fill out the scholarship application online. The application is due Friday, March 11, 2022. If you have questions, please contact the GPU staff at 608-308-5585.

Cancellation Policy

You must cancel your registration by Wednesday, June 1, 2022 to receive a refund, minus a $50 administrative fee. Cancellations received after this date will not be eligible for a refund. In the event of a family emergency, however, special arrangements will be considered.

Questions

If you have any questions about GPU, please email gpu@uwalumni.com or call program staff at 608-308-5585.

GPU mailing address:

Grandparents University

c/o Wisconsin Alumni Association

650 N. Lake Street

Madison, WI 53706-1476

Health and Saftey

COVID-19 Information: The Wisconsin Alumni Association continues to monitor and follow the latest public health guidance from local authorities and the CDC on COVID-19. We will take all appropriate measures to ensure the health and safety of our guests and staff at this in-person event. Details on those measures will be shared with registrants prior to GPU.