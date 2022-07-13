Hospitality

Housing

We heartily recommend staying on campus during your GPU session. Overnight housing is available at Smith Hall, a UW residence hall. Rooms in Smith Hall are designed to accommodate two people, and a rollaway bed is provided for a third person. Children must share a room with an adult.

Each room in Smith Hall contains:

• Two single beds with blankets, linens, and pillows

• Towels, washcloths, and soap

• Air conditioning

• Small refrigerator

• Free wireless internet

• Access to SpectrumU app for television service on personal devices.

During registration, you will be able to select a one- or two-night stay in Smith Hall. You may also choose to not reserve housing.

Hotel Stay

Below are room block choices if you do not wish to stay at Smith Hall. You are responsible for arranging your own off-campus housing.

DoubleTree

To reserve rooms at the DoubleTree Hotel, please call 608-251-5511 or use the booking link for each session below:

Session I

Group Name: Grandparent's University

Group Code: GU1

Check-in: July 13, 2022

Checkout: July 15, 2022

Book now

Session II

Group Name: Grandparent's University

Group Code: GP2

Check-in: July 20, 2022

Checkout: July 22, 2022

Book now

Session III

Group Name: Grandparent's University

Group Code: GP3

Check-in: July 27, 2022

Checkout: July 29, 2022

Book now

Hampton Inn & Suites

Session I

Group Code: Grandparents University Session I

Check-in: July 13, 2022

Checkout: July 15, 2022

Book now

Session II

Group Code: Grandparents University Session II

Check-in: July 20, 2022

Checkout: July 22, 2022

Book now

Session III

Group Code: Grandparents University Session III

Check-in: July 27, 2022

Checkout: July 29, 2022

Book now

Fluno Center

Session I

Grandparents University

Check-in: July 13

Checkout: July 15

Book now

Meals

All meals are included in the GPU program fee.