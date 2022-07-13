Hospitality

Housing
We heartily recommend staying on campus during your GPU session. Overnight housing is available at Smith Hall, a UW residence hall. Rooms in Smith Hall are designed to accommodate two people, and a rollaway bed is provided for a third person. Children must share a room with an adult.
Each room in Smith Hall contains:
• Two single beds with blankets, linens, and pillows
• Towels, washcloths, and soap
• Air conditioning
• Small refrigerator
• Free wireless internet
• Access to SpectrumU app for television service on personal devices.
During registration, you will be able to select a one- or two-night stay in Smith Hall. You may also choose to not reserve housing.
Hotel Stay
Below are room block choices if you do not wish to stay at Smith Hall. You are responsible for arranging your own off-campus housing.
DoubleTree
To reserve rooms at the DoubleTree Hotel, please call 608-251-5511 or use the booking link for each session below:
Session I
- Group Name: Grandparent's University
- Group Code: GU1
- Check-in: July 13, 2022
- Checkout: July 15, 2022
Session II
- Group Name: Grandparent's University
- Group Code: GP2
- Check-in: July 20, 2022
- Checkout: July 22, 2022
Session III
- Group Name: Grandparent's University
- Group Code: GP3
- Check-in: July 27, 2022
- Checkout: July 29, 2022
Hampton Inn & Suites
Session I
- Group Code: Grandparents University Session I
- Check-in: July 13, 2022
- Checkout: July 15, 2022
Session II
- Group Code: Grandparents University Session II
- Check-in: July 20, 2022
- Checkout: July 22, 2022
Session III
- Group Code: Grandparents University Session III
- Check-in: July 27, 2022
- Checkout: July 29, 2022
Fluno Center
Session I
- Grandparents University
- Check-in: July 13
- Checkout: July 15
Meals
All meals are included in the GPU program fee.
Your meal plan includes one breakfast and two lunches at the Avenue Market, which is located inside the Gordon Dining and Events Center. Snacks during break time during your major are also included. Dinners and additional snacks are not included.