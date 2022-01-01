WAA Membership Required

Access to register for Grandparents University is an exclusive benefit for WAA members, and those recognized in Van Hise Society, Bascom Hill Society, or 1848 Society. The email inviting participants to register will go to those who meet criteria and are on the GPU mailing list. That means that if your spouse or grandchild’s parent or guardian qualified to receive this benefit, that person will receive the email inviting them to register. That person’s WAA ID will be included in the email for convenience.

During registration, we ask for a valid WAA ID from someone in your family. Your membership or recognition society status must be current on February 17, 2020. WAA membership is open to anyone. You can learn more about becoming a member or renew your membership at uwalumni.com/membership.

Important Dates to Remember

March 22 — Registration email sends at approx. 9 a.m. CT

— Registration email sends at approx. 9 a.m. CT April 6 — Wednesday, April 6 Deadline to complete Phase Two of registration

— Wednesday, April 6 Deadline to complete Phase Two of registration April 15 — Deadline to complete waivers for participants

— Deadline to complete waivers for participants June 1 — Deadline to cancel your registration

Registration Process

Registration is a two-phase process that takes place entirely online. All paid registration options (parking permits, housing, etc.) and field trips will be selected and paid for on the day of registration. You will then be asked to complete the second phase of registration for your major choices, detailed contact information for your party, and all additional notes and considerations.

Registration

Individuals on the GPU mailing list (and are also current WAA members, or recognized as Van Hise Society, Bascom Hill Society, or 1848 Society) will receive an email on Tuesday, March 22, 2022 at approximately 9 a.m. CT inviting them to register. Space is limited, so registration will be on a first-come, first-served basis. (Please note that if you are already logged in to your email at that time, you will need to refresh your browser in order to see the invitation email.)

The email will take you to a registration form where we’ll ask you to:

Select the session you wish to attend (Session I, Session II, or Session III).

Sign up for field trips. (Please note that unlike majors, field trips are filled on a first-come, first-served basis.)

Pay the program fees for all grandparents and grandchildren who are registered, as well as any additional add-ons, such as overnight accommodations at Ogg Hall and parking permits. For more information about these options, please visit the Hospitality page.

Once you have paid for your options, you will receive a confirmation email that links you to Phase Two registration. Please complete Phase Two by April 6.

Rank your majors preferences (first through sixth choice)

Provide information for all participants (name, allergies, contact info, etc.)

Provide T shirt size for all participants

To secure your registration, you must complete your payment online. WAA cannot accept checks for GPU registration.

Program Fees

Below are program fees based on your lodging choice:

One Night Two Nights No overnight stay Adult, Resident $285 $335 X Child, Resident $255 $290 X Adult and Child, Program only X X $230

Please note:

You will use your WAA ID to register. This will be included in your in your email inviting you to register.

You should register the oldest child or the child who has attended GPU for more years as the “primary” grandchild.

Families with multiple grandchildren and grandparents who wish to have separate majors must fill out separate registration forms. Remember that all children must be accompanied by at least one grandparent at all times.

Major Confirmation

The grandparent who is registered as the “primary grandparent” will receive an email late April, which will contain:

Information about your major.

A registration summary.

Major-Placement Process

We always do our best to place participants in their preferred majors, but due to high demand, this is not always possible. All majors are subject to a seniority-based placement process.

Seniority-based placement process: Seniority is determined by adding together the grandchild’s age, the number of past GPU sessions that a grandchild has attended, and the number of past GPU sessions that a grandparent has attended (not counting this registration period). For example: Ben is 9 years old and has attended one session of GPU. His grandmother has attended three GPU sessions, so Ben’s seniority number is 13 (9+1+3).

Preference during major placement will be given to registrants with higher seniority numbers. This system is used so that repeat attendees and older children who are closer to ineligibility will have the most flexibility in choosing their majors. This is why you should register the grandchild with the most seniority as the “primary” grandchild.

Most GPU majors stay the same from year to year. Sometimes it takes a year or two before your grandchild’s seniority number is high enough to get into your first-choice major. Our program staff and volunteers strive to ensure that every major is engaging and fun for all, so even if you aren’t placed in your top choice, please know that you will still have a special, rewarding experience with your grandchild — and you’ll both learn something new!

You must select majors that are within your grandchild’s age range.

Cancellation Policy

If you need to cancel your registration, you must do so by Wednesday, June 1, 2022 to receive a refund, minus a $50 administrative fee. Cancellations received after the deadline will not be eligible for a refund. In the event of a family emergency, however, special arrangements will be considered.

Frequently Asked Questions

Can my group be in two different majors?

To be placed in separate majors within the same session, you must register as two separate groups. You can do this by using two devices to register, or registering one group after another.

Why haven’t I received my registration email yet?

The GPU registration email sends automatically at 9 a.m. CT and should be received within a few minutes. If you have not received it, refresh your browser. If you still have not received it after refreshing, you can call the GPU team for assistance. You can also send an email to gpu@uwalumni.com and a member of the GPU team will assist.

What is my WAA registration ID?

Your WAA registration ID will be in your registration email sent on March 22.

Can someone else register for me?

Yes! If you are unable to register for your group, you can forward your registration email to someone else and they can register for you.

Someone in our group has a disability or mobility concerns. How do I communicate this?

There is a special accommodations field and a dietary restrictions field in the second phase of registration, where you can list any needed accommodations for each individual.

We want to be housed next to another group. How do I communicate this?

All other needs or requests can be entered in the “program notes” field in the second phase of registration.

What if the sessions fill before I register?