Below you’ll find information about typical activities during on-campus Grandparents University sessions.

Alumni Park Tour

Alumni Park is a three-part entity: the park, the pier, and the place. The park is Alumni Park itself: a 1.3-acre green space featuring exhibits highlighting the Wisconsin Experience. The pier is the Goodspeed Family Pier on beautiful Lake Mendota. And the place is One Alumni Place: the reimagined Below Alumni Center, which serves as a visitor and information center for alumni and others when they come to campus. Take a tour of Alumni Park and create your own rendition of the Badger Pride Wall.

Physical Activity Level: Medium

Bucky Boat Rides

Madison wouldn’t be Madison without all of its beautiful lakes. In this activity, you’ll have an opportunity to explore some of the 132 billion gallons of water in Lake Mendota. The Bucky Boat offers a chance to learn about our lakes and the surrounding area. *Weather Permitting*

Physical Activity Level: Medium to High

Camp Randall Stadium

Held in cooperation with the UW Department of Athletics, the tour will include an inside look at one of the most historic stadiums in college football. You and your grandchild(ren) will experience the football coaches’ offices, the Hall of Champions, the athletic director’s suite, and, if no teams are practicing, a run onto the field!

Physical Activity Level: Medium

Campus Trolley Tour

Explore some of the most iconic places on campus by trolley with current UW students as your guides. You will learn about the history of campus and have opportunities to stop and take photos along the way.

Physical Activity Level: Low

Nicholas Recreation Center

At University Recreation & Wellbeing, we move Badgers to play hard, get fit, and live well. This staff-guided tour will highlight the brand-new Nicholas Recreation Center. The Nick is home to five levels of cardio and strength equipment, a pool and diving well, five multipurpose studios, eight full-size courts, an indoor track, and more. During the tour, you will learn about the facilities and program offerings, including group fitness classes, personal training, intramural sports, sport clubs, massage therapy, well-being workshops, and lessons. At the end of this tour, you will better understand how students find their “fit” on campus.

Physical Activity Level: Medium

Stem Cell Learning Lab

Through this free, hands-on experience in our lab at the Biotechnology Center, you will view real stem cells under the microscope and use the same equipment and methods our researchers use to prepare and grow their cells. Participants will use realistic cell and media substitutes due to cost and biosafety restrictions. All participants must wear closed-toe shoes.

Physical Activity level: Low

University Theatre

Take a trip through historic Vilas Hall and University Theatre. Explore the many dressing rooms, costume shops, construction areas, and stages. University Theatre is inside Vilas Hall and took many years to complete in the 1970s. The result of the long construction period is an eclectic building with many twists, turns, and surprises.

Physical Activity Level: High

UW Geology Museum

With its reconstructed dinosaurs, huge mastodon skeleton, colorful mineral samples, six-foot-diameter rotating globe, and walk-through model of a Wisconsin limestone cave, the Geology Museum has long been a favorite of both kids and adults.

Physical Activity Level: Low

UW Makerspace

Visit the UW Makerspace, which strives to empower students by creating a community immersed in emerging technologies focused on creating innovative products. This field trip will cover the equipment used in the space and collaborative work areas.