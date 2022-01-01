Make a Gift

Two-thirds of first-year UW students apply for financial assistance. We’re working hard to meet their needs and keep attracting the brightest minds to UW–Madison. Your support today can help open the world for Badgers of tomorrow.

Wisconsin Alumni Association (WAA) Student Scholarship

Show young Badgers that their alumni family is behind them at every step. Each year, this scholarship supports two undergraduate students — including one from right here in Madison — who have demonstrated financial need.

Chapter Scholarships

Interested in supporting a student from a specific region or city? These scholarships are awarded to outstanding local students by WAA chapters all over the world.

Affinity Group Scholarships