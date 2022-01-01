Make a Gift
The Badger community of alumni and friends is a powerhouse that makes UW–Madison’s impact possible. Your support of scholarships helps students realize their dreams of attending the UW and your generosity propels university breakthroughs forward to change the world. Make your mark on student scholarships or campus causes with your charitable dedication to the UW.
Support Student Scholarships
Two-thirds of first-year UW students apply for financial assistance. We’re working hard to meet their needs and keep attracting the brightest minds to UW–Madison. Your support today can help open the world for Badgers of tomorrow.
Wisconsin Alumni Association (WAA) Student Scholarship
Show young Badgers that their alumni family is behind them at every step. Each year, this scholarship supports two undergraduate students — including one from right here in Madison — who have demonstrated financial need.
Chapter Scholarships
Interested in supporting a student from a specific region or city? These scholarships are awarded to outstanding local students by WAA chapters all over the world.
Affinity Group Scholarships
These scholarships are awarded by identity-based alumni groups as part of WAA’s efforts to help UW–Madison recruit and retain a more diverse student population.
Support UW Excellence
UW–Madison transforms lives all over the world — in many different ways. Support an area that you’re passionate about to help ensure that our students, faculty, and staff have the resources they need to keep leading the way for generations to come.
Support WAA Programs and Services
WAA is dedicated to serving the needs of all UW–Madison alumni and promoting the welfare of our community. Your contributions help us carry out our mission with enrichment programs, networking opportunities, alumni chapters and groups, advocacy efforts, and much more.