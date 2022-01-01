Sponsorship Request Form

Skip Navigation

The Wisconsin Alumni Association® Diversity and Inclusion program has funding available to support strategic events and initiatives that help drive affinity, build awareness, and encourage engagement with the association.

Criteria

The Wisconsin Alumni Association (WAA) Sponsorship Program supports events, programs, activities, and projects that support the University of Wisconsin–Madison alumni and students. Activities or events must either (a) foster connection among diverse alumni or (b) cultivate student and alumni connection.

  • Applications will be reviewed bimonthly between August and May each year. Please submit sponsorship requests as early as possible to increase your project's chance of being approved. Applications for event sponsorship must be received at least 60 days prior to the event to allow time for proper review and consideration.