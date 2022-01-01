Sponsorship Request Form

Mission and Goals
The Wisconsin Alumni Association® Diversity and Inclusion program has funding available to support strategic events and initiatives that help drive affinity, build awareness, and encourage engagement with the association.
Criteria
The Wisconsin Alumni Association (WAA) Sponsorship Program supports events, programs, activities, and projects that support the University of Wisconsin–Madison alumni and students. Activities or events must either (a) foster connection among diverse alumni or (b) cultivate student and alumni connection.
