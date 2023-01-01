Get to Know Your 2022-23 WAA: Charlotte Chapter Board Members

Kamina King, Athletics/Game Watch Chair

Year Graduated UW: 2009

Favorite UW Tradition: having drinks with friends at the union and attending Badger football games

Lived in Charlotte Since: 2013

About me: I moved to Charlotte a few years after I graduated because I wanted a fresh start. Charlotte was a good choice because two of my sorority sisters were living here at the time and helped me get acclimated. I have a master’s in social work and it’s the right profession for me because I love helping people. I've been working for Centene since March of 2022 as a Health Equity Specialist, but I have worked for several nonprofits in Charlotte. I enjoy traveling with friends, watching my nephews play football and trying new restaurants around Charlotte. My favorite teams are the Green Bay Packers and Wisconsin Badgers but I do watch all NFL teams during the regular football season. On, Wisconsin!