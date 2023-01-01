Get to Know Your 2022-23 WAA: Charlotte Chapter Board Members

Tiffany Lee, Chapter President
Year Graduated UW: 2007 (Journalism)
Favorite UW Tradition: Singing “Varsity” after football games
About Me: During the pandemic, I shifted my career focus away from sports and entertainment to brand marketing, and now work for Fleet Feet overseeing national marketing and branding. I met my husband in Charlotte and we have three daughters (4 year-old twins and a 1 year old). I cannot wait to take them all to their first Badger football game!
Anne Harper, Chapter Vice President
Year Graduated UW: 1997 (BS in Communication Arts)
Favorite UW Tradition: Student section at football games
Lived in Charlotte Since: 2006
About Me: I currently work as the Director of Programs and Operations at the National Association for Catering and Events, where I help NACE members reach their professional and personal goals. Previously, I managed educational and training programs for the International Society for Pharmaceutical Engineers (ISPE) and Hallmark Corporation. I love to root for the Wisconsin Badgers and Green Bay Packer football teams with my husband, two sons and pandemic puppy. Finally, during the pandemic, I hung up my WI diploma, along with my grandfather’s WI diploma from 1951 and my great-aunt’s diploma from 1944.
Jason Rymer, Chapter Secretary
Year Graduated UW: 2001 (BS Chemical Engineering)
Favorite UW Tradition: Singing “Varsity” at any event
Lived in Charlotte Since: 2018
About Me: I work for 3M as a Business Quality Manager. After graduation I lived in Lexington, KY and New Haven, CT before finding a home in Charlotte. I recently moved from Elizabeth to the Plaza Shamrock neighborhood. Lifelong Badger (I only applied to one school, glad I got in!), Packer fan, and former member of the UW Marching Band. I also earned my MBA from the University of Kentucky which made the 2014-2015 Badger basketball seasons interesting. I enjoy being active and outside so there is a good chance you’ve seen me running, biking or walking around town.
Jenny Englader, Chapter Treasurer/Fundraising/Scholarships
Year Graduated UW: 2000 (BA, Int’l Relations, History)
Favorite UW Tradition: My rowing teammates singing Varsity to each boat as it launched for a race
Lived in Charlotte Since: 2019
About Me: I left Madison to attend law school in New Orleans and ended up staying 19 years! I moved to Charlotte to take a job with TIAA and to be closer to family in NC and VA. I hope to get back to Madison again for football and basketball games, and the supper club scene!
Mckensie Harris, Volunteer Events Chair
Year Graduated UW: 2016 (Marketing & Supply Chain Management)
Favorite UW Tradition: Student section songs and traditions at football and hockey games (i.e. Build Me Up Buttercup, Jump Around)
About Me: Following graduation, I moved to Charlotte to escape the Midwest winters and start my career with Bank of America. I met my husband shortly after moving and we are excited to welcome our first baby in June of this year! I recently graduated with my MBA from Queens University of Charlotte and in my free time I enjoy being outdoors, spending time with family/friends and cheering on the Badgers/Packers!
Kamina King, Athletics/Game Watch Chair
Year Graduated UW: 2009
Favorite UW Tradition: having drinks with friends at the union and attending Badger football games
Lived in Charlotte Since: 2013
About me: I moved to Charlotte a few years after I graduated because I wanted a fresh start. Charlotte was a good choice because two of my sorority sisters were living here at the time and helped me get acclimated. I have a master’s in social work and it’s the right profession for me because I love helping people. I've been working for Centene since March of 2022 as a Health Equity Specialist, but I have worked for several nonprofits in Charlotte. I enjoy traveling with friends, watching my nephews play football and trying new restaurants around Charlotte. My favorite teams are the Green Bay Packers and Wisconsin Badgers but I do watch all NFL teams during the regular football season. On, Wisconsin!
O’Shae Best, Awards & Recognition Chair
Year Graduated UW: 2019 (Master of Music: Wind Conducting)
Favorite UW Tradition: 5th quarter with the band on the field!
Lived in Charlotte Since: 2019. Born and raised in NC, lived just outside of Charlotte for 3 years, moved to Wisconsin for graduate school and now I am back in Charlotte!
About Me: I am a MS instrumental music teacher here in Charlotte with 8 years total of experience! I participate in sports around the city, specifically sand and indoor volleyball, kickball, occasionally cornhole. I enjoy all the breweries around like Hi-Wire and showing my friends you cannot spell Wisconsin without WIN. I always enjoy my summer returns to Madison and sitting on the terrace with some Spotted Cow!
Current Open Board Positions:
- Communications Chair
- Social Events Chair
- Corporate Events Chair