Alumni Park
Celebrating Five Years and Honoring More Alumni
On October 6, 2017, the Wisconsin Alumni Association proudly opened Alumni Park, with its artful exhibits, scenic green spaces, and featured alumni who exemplify the Wisconsin Idea.
As part of this year’s fifth anniversary, 11 new alumni will be inducted into Alumni Park. Enjoy a sneak peek at the inductees here. Each month leading up to the park’s anniversary celebration this October, more alumni will be unveiled, highlighting their achievements beyond the borders of the classroom.
Linda Thomas-Greenfield MA’75
The Gumbo Diplomat
In 2021, career foreign service officer Linda Thomas-Greenfield became the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations. She promotes American leadership and engagement at a time when democracy is under threat, using what she calls “gumbo diplomacy” — a blend of personal connection and creative thinking.
Jesús Salas MA’85
In It for the Duration
Born into a family of migrant laborers, Jesús Salas has an affinity for workers. In the 1960s, he helped to found the union Obreros Unidos, and then went on to a teaching career at Milwaukee Area Technical College. He helped create UW–Madison’s Chican@ and Latin@ Studies certificate program and served as a member of the UW System Board of Regents.
About Alumni Park
A gift to the University of Wisconsin–Madison from alumni and friends around the world, Alumni Park tells the story of what it means to be a Badger. With inspiring sculptures, statues, panels, inscriptions, and beloved traditions, you’ll discover Alumni Park to be a place where alumni stories are shared and created. Learn more and take a virtual tour now.