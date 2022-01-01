Registration Quick Guide

Chapter's Role

Submit event request form 3-5 business days before you would like to start marketing the event. It is best practice to have your registration site live for six weeks.

Be the point-of-contact for all event questions.

Request email to promote event and post to social media networks.

Send pre-event emails to registrants.

Provide list of walk-ins and attendees to their chapter representative.

Cover the 3.5% credit card processing fee.

WAA's Role

Build registration sites within 3-5 business days after receiving all relevant information.

Provide a report link, username, and password to chapter.

Send the invitation email (if requested) and registration confirmation email.

Send post-event reconciliation two weeks after event is closed, assuming all payments and list of walk-ins and attendees have been received.

Registration Tips

Requesting an email at the same time you request registration support will save you time.

If your event includes meal options, there is a limit of three. Remember to include one vegetarian option and be in contact with your venue about attendee dietary restrictions.

Donations can only be made to your chapter’s scholarship fund.

FAQs

How do we know if our event qualifies for registration support?

If we receive your completed event request at least 3-5 business days before you wish to promote the event, the primary audience is UW-Madison alumni, you anticipate at least 15 alumni in attendance, and are not using any other registration system; your event will likely qualify for registration support. That said, we do not offer this support for weekly game watches, recreational sport leagues, peer-to-peer fundraising events, community service events, and events with early bird pricing. All services are dependent on whether WFAA tools and software capabilities are sufficient. If you have any additional questions about your event qualifying, contact your chapter representative to discuss.

When will my registration site be ready?

We ask for 3-5 business days to build your registration site. If you have also requested an email, both will be completed at the same timeline. It is best practice to have your registration site open for 5-6 weeks to achieve successful attendance numbers, planning ahead is always best.

How can I see how many/who is registered for my event?

Shortly after your registration site is live, the chapter leader that submitted the request will receive a link, username and password to see how many/ who has registered, if the chapter leader has a signed data agreement on file for the year.

When/how will we receive registration proceeds?

Post-event reconciliation will occur two weeks after event is closed, if all payments have been received and the chapter has provided a list of walk-ins and attendees to their chapter representative. If your chapter is enrolled in direct deposit, proceeds will be deposited in your account, if not, we will send a check to your chapter treasurer.