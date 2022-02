Founders’ Day: A Day to Celebrate Tradition

In case you were wondering, Founders’ Days commemorate the first class held at UW-Madison on February 5, 1849, by Professor John Sterling. For many chapters, these events are the biggest of the year, a time to shamelessly wear your red pants and sing “Varsity” with other grads. It’s also a time to hear from UW faculty on the latest research and hot campus issues. Here’s some advice on how to make the most of this momentous occasion.