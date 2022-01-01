Skip Navigation

Day of the Badger Toolkit

Badger Leaders Resources

Below are some assets that can be used to promote Day of the Badger.

Newsletter/Email Copy

General copy

Day of the Badger is back. On April 5 and 6, 2022, it’ll be time to once again band together for Bucky. This is a complete UW experience that makes a far-reaching impact in a short amount of time. So, get ready now to support a UW passion, show your pride by wearing your UW red, and celebrate what makes being a Badger great.

Match copy

Day of the Badger is back. On April 5 and 6, 2022, it’ll be time to once again band together for Bucky. This is a complete UW experience that makes a far-reaching impact in a short amount of time. As a bonus, when you give to our scholarship fund during Day of the Badger, your gift will be matched dollar for dollar — up to $3,000 per group — thanks to the George and Dorothy Pellegrin Wisconsin Alumni Association Scholarship Endowment Fund. So, get ready now to support a UW passion, show your pride by wearing your UW red, and celebrate what makes being a Badger great.

Social Media Posts

#1

Post Copy: #DayoftheBadger is returning. By coming together to support a UW cause that’s important to you, you’ll help the university remain a world-class educational institution.

URL: dayofthebadger.org

#2

Post Copy: Badger nation, come together April 5–6 to share in a total UW experience. #DayoftheBadger offers a perfect opportunity to celebrate what makes the university great by showing your support and pride. 

URL: dayofthebadger.org

#3 (Day-of post)

Post Copy: Alumni, what better way to show your Badger pride than to invest in scholarships for future Badgers? Make your #DayoftheBadger gift to our scholarship fund before 5 p.m. on April 6!

URL: dayofthebadger.org

#4 (Day-of post: Match Copy)

Post Copy: Alumni, every gift to our chapter scholarship fund during #DayoftheBadger will be matched — up to $3,000 total! Give before 5 p.m. on April 6 to take advantage.

URL: dayofthebadger.org

#5 (Thank You and Other posts)

We’re so grateful to all of you who supported group name scholarship fund during #dayofthebadger. Your generous gifts will make an immediate impact for local students heading to the University of Wisconsin! Thank you!

Thank you to everyone who participated in #dayofthebadger! Each gift to group name scholarship fund is meaningful. Together, your generosity throughout the day helped raise more than [$X] toward our efforts to send local students to the University of Wisconsin!

Thank you for supporting group name scholarship fund during #dayofthebadger. You showed your commitment to [insert general example important work your area is doing], and we’re grateful you chose to include us in your philanthropic giving.

On #dayofthebadger, our community came through. Your support means we can continue to send the best and brightest students in our area to the University of Wisconsin!

Images

How will you seize the day? Get involved in Day of the Badger, April 5–6, by giving to your passion, wearing red, and celebrating the UW.