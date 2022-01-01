Day of the Badger Toolkit

Below are some assets that can be used to promote Day of the Badger.

Newsletter/Email Copy

General copy

Day of the Badger is back. On April 5 and 6, 2022, it’ll be time to once again band together for Bucky. This is a complete UW experience that makes a far-reaching impact in a short amount of time. So, get ready now to support a UW passion, show your pride by wearing your UW red, and celebrate what makes being a Badger great.

Match copy

Day of the Badger is back. On April 5 and 6, 2022, it’ll be time to once again band together for Bucky. This is a complete UW experience that makes a far-reaching impact in a short amount of time. As a bonus, when you give to our scholarship fund during Day of the Badger, your gift will be matched dollar for dollar — up to $3,000 per group — thanks to the George and Dorothy Pellegrin Wisconsin Alumni Association Scholarship Endowment Fund. So, get ready now to support a UW passion, show your pride by wearing your UW red, and celebrate what makes being a Badger great.

Social Media Posts

#1

Post Copy: #DayoftheBadger is returning. By coming together to support a UW cause that’s important to you, you’ll help the university remain a world-class educational institution.

URL: dayofthebadger.org

#2

Post Copy: Badger nation, come together April 5–6 to share in a total UW experience. #DayoftheBadger offers a perfect opportunity to celebrate what makes the university great by showing your support and pride.

URL: dayofthebadger.org

#3 (Day-of post)

Post Copy: Alumni, what better way to show your Badger pride than to invest in scholarships for future Badgers? Make your #DayoftheBadger gift to our scholarship fund before 5 p.m. on April 6!

URL: dayofthebadger.org

#4 (Day-of post: Match Copy)

Post Copy: Alumni, every gift to our chapter scholarship fund during #DayoftheBadger will be matched — up to $3,000 total! Give before 5 p.m. on April 6 to take advantage.

URL: dayofthebadger.org

#5 (Thank You and Other posts)

We’re so grateful to all of you who supported group name scholarship fund during #dayofthebadger. Your generous gifts will make an immediate impact for local students heading to the University of Wisconsin! Thank you!

Thank you to everyone who participated in #dayofthebadger! Each gift to group name scholarship fund is meaningful. Together, your generosity throughout the day helped raise more than [$X] toward our efforts to send local students to the University of Wisconsin!

Thank you for supporting group name scholarship fund during #dayofthebadger. You showed your commitment to [insert general example important work your area is doing], and we’re grateful you chose to include us in your philanthropic giving.

On #dayofthebadger, our community came through. Your support means we can continue to send the best and brightest students in our area to the University of Wisconsin!