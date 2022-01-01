Liability Release and Waiver Agreement

In 2014, the Wisconsin Alumni Association (WAA) merged with the University of Wisconsin Foundation to create the Wisconsin Foundation and Alumni Association (WFAA), a nonprofit, educational, tax-exempt 501(c)(3) Wisconsin corporation. WFAA is legally registered as the University of Wisconsin Foundation (UWF), but it is also referred to as Wisconsin Foundation and Alumni Association (WFAA) and/or the Wisconsin Alumni Association (WAA). Any reference to WFAA in this document includes UWF and WAA.

I, and any minor (“the Minor”) who accompanies me (all of whom are referred to together as “I” or “my”), wish to voluntarily participate in WFAA’s Alumni College, which will be held August 28-31, 2022, at the Red Crown Lodge in Woodruff, WI (“Alumni College”). I certify that I have legal authority to agree to this waiver agreement on my own behalf and/or on behalf of the Minor(s).

On behalf of myself and the Minor, I hereby release, waive, covenant not to sue, and forever discharge WFAA and all WFAA directors, managers, officers, employees, agents, shareholders, members, partners, volunteers, insurers, attorneys, advisors, accountants, parent, affiliates, successors, and assigns (hereinafter collectively “Releasees”) for any and all damages, costs, losses, expenses, demands, claims, or causes of action for any bodily injury (including, but not limited to, minor injuries such as scratches, bruises, and/or sprains; major injuries such as fractures, internal injuries, joint or back injuries, heart attacks, and/or concussions; or catastrophic injuries such as paralysis or death), property damage, emotional distress, or loss of society that is caused, whether directly, indirectly, or consequentially, including as a result of NEGLIGENCE, by any of the Releasees and that relates to or arises out of my participation in Alumni College, including but not limited to, traveling to, from, and about Red Crown Lodge, using the pontoon boats and other recreational equipment, swimming, participating in fitness classes, fishing, and other recreational activities and events, and participating in any field trips. For more information about the specific Alumni College activities, please see the Alumni College schedule of events webpage.

I understand such negligence could include the Releasees’ failure to use reasonable care in, without limitation, selecting, training, or supervising vendors, employees, or volunteers; selecting, approving, or maintaining safety procedures or equipment; providing instructions on the use or selection of equipment; providing other instructions; or providing first aid or emergency medical care.

I agree that if any portion of this waiver agreement is held invalid, the balance shall continue in full legal effect.

I acknowledge that I have had the opportunity to review, discuss, ask questions about and negotiate the terms and conditions of this waiver agreement and understand that, if I wish to further discuss any of its terms, I may contact Stephanie Wallace at (608) 308-5528 or stephanie.wallace@supportuw.org.